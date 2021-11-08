Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Cruise Drugs Case Pay-Off Allegations: NCB Vigilance Team Summonses Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail

Cruise Drugs Case:

Cruise Drugs Case Pay-Off Allegations: NCB Vigilance Team Summonses Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail
Sameer Wankhede outside NCB office | File Photo-PTI

Cruise Drugs Case Pay-Off Allegations: NCB Vigilance Team Summonses Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T10:22:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:22 am

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team has summoned independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday in connection with the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused,  

An official said the NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday. He has been directed to appear before the vigilance team at 2 PM on Monday.

The official said the vigilance team comprising seven officers will reach Mumbai on Monday morning from Delhi. The team will record the statement of Sail at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra.

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. Sail claimed that Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Sail's allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, the vigilance team, headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion but failed to record Sail's statement. Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Before leaving for Delhi, the team had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi NCB SIT, which recently took over the investigation into the cruise drugs case, visited the Cordelia cruise ship where the party was organised on October 2.
The cruise ship is docked at the Mumbai cruise terminal.

The SIT is headed by the senior IPS officer and DDG Operations at NCB headquarters, Sanjay Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

