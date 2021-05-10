May 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Sees Slight Dip In Covid Daily Count: Records 3,66,161 New Cases And 3,754 Deaths

India Sees Slight Dip In Covid Daily Count: Records 3,66,161 New Cases And 3,754 Deaths

As per Health Ministry data, over 3.53 lakh people were discharged at the same time.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:44 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Sees Slight Dip In Covid Daily Count: Records 3,66,161 New Cases And 3,754 Deaths
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16.
File photo
India Sees Slight Dip In Covid Daily Count: Records 3,66,161 New Cases And 3,754 Deaths
outlookindia.com
2021-05-10T10:44:16+05:30

India on Monday morning recorded a slight dip in Covid-19 cases, with the single-day case tally falling below the 4 lakh mark after several days. At the same time, the death toll dropped slightly to 3,754 in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data, over 3.53 lakh people were discharged at the same time.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to impose a curfew from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18 as cases continued to rise across the state. 

Citing Delhi’s high positivity rate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended Delhi's lockdown for another week. The lockdown will now be in place till 5 am on May 17. During this period, metro services will also be suspended. The UP government has also extended its corona curfew till May 17. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Little Room For Judicial Interference': Centre To Supreme Court On Vaccine Policy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos