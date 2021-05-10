India Sees Slight Dip In Covid Daily Count: Records 3,66,161 New Cases And 3,754 Deaths

India on Monday morning recorded a slight dip in Covid-19 cases, with the single-day case tally falling below the 4 lakh mark after several days. At the same time, the death toll dropped slightly to 3,754 in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data, over 3.53 lakh people were discharged at the same time.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to impose a curfew from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18 as cases continued to rise across the state.

Citing Delhi’s high positivity rate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended Delhi's lockdown for another week. The lockdown will now be in place till 5 am on May 17. During this period, metro services will also be suspended. The UP government has also extended its corona curfew till May 17.

