﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Congress-JDS Coalition's Only Mission Is Commission: PM Modi In Karnataka

Congress-JDS Coalition's Only Mission Is Commission: PM Modi In Karnataka

Addressing a rally at Gangavathi in north Karnataka, Modi said the Congress-JDS coalition's 'only mission is commission', attacking it on the issue of corruption.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
Congress-JDS Coalition's Only Mission Is Commission: PM Modi In Karnataka
PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka during his rally in Karna.
ANI/Twitter
Congress-JDS Coalition's Only Mission Is Commission: PM Modi In Karnataka
outlookindia.com
2019-04-12T17:23:23+0530

In a scathing attack on the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday dubbed it as a "20 per cent commission government."

Addressing a rally at Gangavathi in north Karnataka, Modi said the Congress-JDS coalition's "only mission is commission", attacking it on the issue of corruption.

Modi branded the earlier government (Siddaramaiah's) as a "10 per cent commision" government, but now with Congress and JDS joining hands, it had become a "20 per cent commission government."

He asked whether the Lok Sabha elections was about "nation first or family first," as he attacked the dynasty politics of several anti-BJP parties.

Modi also asserted that there was a wave across the country favouring the return of his government.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday, the opposition parties would not be able to sustain, Modi said.

"Phir Ek Bar...." Modi said, and the huge crowd roared in approval saying, "Modi Sarkar.
The Prime Minister also drew huge applause when he spoke in Kannada towards the end of his speech, hailing every strata of society and asking them to say Chowkidhar'.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP Politics Congress-JDS alliance Congress JDS National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hero And TVS Pilots Shine In Merzouga, Abdul Wins His Class!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters