Biman Bangladesh Plane Flies To Dhaka After 11 Hours Of Emergency Landing; Pilot Critical

Eleven hours after making an emergency landing at Nagpur airport, the Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines finally left for the destination with the stranded passengers.

According to an official, the pilot of the flight, who suffered a cardiac arrest mid air, is sustaining a critical condition and currently is under medical attention at a private hospital in Nagpur.

Around 11:40 am on Friday, the flight had made an emergency landing in Nagpur as the pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air. It was carrying 126 passengers to Dhaka from Muscat.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the Nagpur airport said, "Biman Bangladesh arranged alternative crew, who flew to Nagpur. After that, the stranded flight departed for the destination along with the passengers at 10.37 pm on Friday."

The condition of the pilot is still critical and he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nagpur, he said.

Sources said the pilot was taken to Kingsway Hospital, which is located around 10 kms from the Nagpur airport.

On Friday, when the plane was near Raipur it had contacted the Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport Nagpur. The co-pilot landed the plane in Nagpur, the sources said.

Biman Bangladesh had recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)

