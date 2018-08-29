'I Was Put Under Pressure', Says Hima Das For Her False Start

India’s latest track sensation Hima Das who won two silver medals in the Asian Games revealed the reason behind her false start in 200 metre semifinal on .

Hima said she was disturbed after being pressurized by two individuals from Assam to win medals. She, however, didn’t name the two.

Hima was disqualified after she started before the gunshot. But later in the day, she won silver in the mixed rely which is being introduced for the first time.

“I have been getting messages from many for the 200 metre false start. But there is no point in that. It was also getting tougher for me to compete in the two events in a single day as 400 relay was also scheduled, as I’m quite new to the athletics. On top of that there has been so much pressure on my mind,” said the 18-year-old athlete as she was flanked by her two coaches from Assam, during a Facebook live.

On the other day Hima won the silver in 400 metre in a record 50.79 seconds to better her own timing which is a national record.

“I request you all not to put such pressures to any players. Certain statements made by these people do hurt us. There are two individuals from Assam have been doing this. I have tried my best to avoid these but it keeps on coming to my mind and as a result I got distracted. I’m deeply hurt and I’m telling you all this is the reason behind my failure in the 200m because I was tensed and worried,” added Hima.

On , Hima will also participate in women rely.

“I’m pleading you with folded hand not to do similar kind of actions in future. There are many youngsters coming up,” said Hima.

Former Asian gold medalist and Arjuna award winning champion athlete Bhogeswar Barua has already warned Hima to stay away from the limelight and silently focus on her practices for the Olympics.

“She is a bright prospect for us in the Olympics. This is just the beginning and I believe the government of India should send her out of the country for better training facilities. She shouldn’t be wasting her time in felicitation and similar events,” Barua who won Gold in 800 metre in 1966 Asiad tells Outlook.