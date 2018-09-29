Haven't Received Any Legal Notice From Nana Patekar: Tanushree Dutta

Actor Tanushree Dutta Saturday said she has not received any legal notice from Nana Patekar's lawyer.



Dutta, who recently kicked up a storm after she alleged that Patekar harassed her on the sets of film "Horn Ok Pleassss" in 2008, said he is trying to intimidate her giving "empty threats".



"Given the recent developments, I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to the claims made by Nana's lawyer I have not received any legal notice.



"...Instead of making empty threats to intimidate me into silence, send me a legal notice and then you will see what I will do with it," Dutta said in a statement.



The actor said despite of so many eye witness accounts she is being subjected to "criminal intimidation and harassment".



"This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo-jumbo and were silenced into submission.They make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a persons freedom of speech by such threats."



Dutta also appealed to the Bar Council of India to take strict action against Patekar's lawyer.



"This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law," she said.



In a recent TV interview, Dutta had claimed that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of "Horn Ok Pleasss" 10 years ago. She also alleged that Patekar had the tacit support of the film's makers.



Many Bollywood stars including Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Parineeti Chopra and Hansal Mehta have come out in support of Dutta.



The allegations made by the actor are being seen as Bollywood's #MeToo moment.

