27 March 2018 Last Updated at 10:25 am Society Kerala

Former Red FM Radio Jockey Rajesh Hacked To Death In Thiruvananthapuram

36-year-old Rajesh was attacked by unidentified people last night at his studio in Madavoor
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-27T10:38:51+0530

A former radio jockey Rajesh was hacked to death by unidentified people last night at his studio in Thiruvananthapuram's Madavoor late last night.

He had come to the studio after a stage event and was in the process of unloading equipment with his friend by around 2am at his sound recording studio  when a group of men entered the office and attacked both of them with shark weapons.

36-year-old Rajesh reportedly used to work with Red FM formerly. Then he joined Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha and recently returned and joined a mimicry troupe, reported  The Times of India. He leaves behind a wife and a son.

Rajesh succumbed to his injuries while the other person, injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment.

A police investigation is underway, said news agency ANI.

More Details Awaited

