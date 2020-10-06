Richa Chadha Files Defamation Suit Against Payal Ghosh

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit for Rs. 1.1 crore in damages from actor Payal Ghosh and a few others over “defamatory statements" in a news channel, media reports said. Though the matter was scheduled for hearing before the Bombay High Court on Monday, during the virtual hearing, Ghosh’s representative was not present. The court has now listed the matter for October 7.

“We will wait for the Hon'ble Court to give its judgement in the matter. We have complete faith in the system and believe that complete justice will be done,” Chadha’s spokesperson said.

In an official statement shared on September 21 on Twitter, Chadha said that she would take “appropriate legal action." Chadha said that even though she believes that "genuinely wronged women" should get justice, “no woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.”

In aother tweet, Chadha said that a legal notice was sent to Ghosh. “Update: soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of . We’ve got the refusal on video,” Chadha tweeted.

Update : soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of . We’ve got the refusal on video. https://t.co/Qutj1z23iN — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020

According to reports, Chadha is seeking interim and permanent relief against Ghosh and others for allegedly dragging her name in a defamatory manner in relation to Ghosh’s dispute with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Ghosh has levelled allegations of rape against Kashyap. The filmmaker has rubbished all accusations.

