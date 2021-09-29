Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Rami Malek On Working In 'No Time To Die: 'James Bond Is Daniel Craig's Home'

Rami Malek is playing the Bond Villain, Lucifer Safin , in Daniel Craig's fifth and final movie as James Bond in 'No Time To Die'.

Rami Malek On Working In ‘No Time To Die: ‘James Bond Is Daniel Craig’s Home’
Rami Malek is playing the Bond Villain, Lucifer Safin , in Daniel Craig’s fifth and final movie as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’.

Rami Malek On Working In ‘No Time To Die: ‘James Bond Is Daniel Craig’s Home’
2021-09-29T10:50:16+05:30
Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:50 am

Oscar award-winning actor Rami Malek, reflected on his experience of working with British actor Daniel Craig, in Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond in the upcoming film ‘No Time To Die’.

"It was everything you'd want me to say. And more. He's very giving. He's so dedicated and so I think he appreciates it when he sees that reciprocated, as it was, by all the actors on the set," he said in an interview.

"When you come into someone's home you have to be extremely respectful and 007, James Bond, is Daniel's home. He was incredibly generous, very gracious, and also exceptionally detail-orientated and he made it a hell of a lot of fun. Good bloke," added Malek who is playing the role of Bond villain, Lucifer Safin.

"He's manipulatively charming and his evil takes form in ways beyond the confines of so many villainous stereotypes. When building the character Cary (Director) and I talked about what would terrify us; when we're sitting in that cinema what collectively, as human beings, would truly unnerve us, what would give us chills," Malek said.

"The fundamental answer to this was finding a truth to the villainy. Something that makes it frighteningly possible. He's not a cackling mastermind, he's fastidious and precise in his kills," Malek added.

The movie will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 30

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

