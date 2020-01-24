'Can Never Pay Back What You Did For Me': Rangoli Thanks Sister Kangana For Being Her Biggest Support After Acid Attack

As Deepika Padukone's recent movie "Chhapaak" hit the screens, the viewers got a sneak-peek into the life of all the acid survivors in India.

It is not hidden from the public that Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has too been a victim of an acid attack, and has been very vocal about it on social media platforms. She had also expressed her grief publicly while she was recovering from the pain of the attack done on her.

Recently she thanked her sister Kangana for showing immense love and support while she was going through a tough time. She spoke about how the actor stood by her after she suffered the attack, and even managed to collect money for her treatment, even after her parents had given up the hope of her recovery.

Expressing her gratitude, Rangoli said on twitter, "I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn't take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds".

"Worked day and night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu", she said in another post.

Rangoli's reaction came after a recent interview of Kangana Ranaut with Mumbai Mirror, in which she said, "It was horrific! You hurt if your loved one gets even a scratch or a pimple, so, you can imagine the kind of pain one would feel to see their face melt. Outward appearance is far more important to a woman than a man, and taking that away from her is a fool-proof way of isolating her from the world. I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty."

In the interview, the actor also revealed that she had to do tacky films to fetch money for her sister's treatment. "Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries," she said.

Rangoli recently recalled the attack made on her and also tweeted about it. In her post, she revealed the identity of her attacker.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “My attacker’s name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn’t share same feelings, he would tell people some day he will marry me. When my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me, I brushed such threats aside and never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life.”

“I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of (acid)...and just then in one second CHAPPAK,” she wrote.

She had tweeted this around the time of Chhapaak’s release, which is based on an acid attack survivor," she added.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in "Panga", which is slated to release on January 24. The movie is based on the life of a national level Kabaddi player from India. The film also stars Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill.