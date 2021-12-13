Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda recalls how he and elder brother Vijay Deverakonda watched movies with their father during school holidays.

Anand Deverakonda and Vijay Deverakonda. | Instagram/ @ananddeverakonda

2021-12-13T19:27:10+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 7:27 pm

Actor Anand Deverakonda is a known name in the Telugu film industry. Besides his own craft as an actor, the actor is also known as the younger brother of star Vijay Deverakonda. However, it wasn't his elder brother, who helped him develop an interest in cinema. He gives the credit to their father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao.

The 'Pushpaka Vimanam' actor goes down memory lane to recall the days when he was introduced to good cinema.

"My dad wanted to be an actor in the 1980s. He came to Hyderabad hoping he would make it as an actor and did his film course and acting course. Destiny had a different plan for him and he became a television show director. He didn't make it as an actor due to some reason," recalls Anand Deverakonda.

He goes on, "Irrespective of that Vijay and I were always around someone in the family who was so interested in acting and cinema. Our father would get us DVDs of English cinema and world cinema and we would be watching this stuff in our holidays. I think that caught an inherent interest in cinema."

Anand Deverakonda is known for being part of Telugu films which have a strong relatability factor.

His previous film, 'Middle Class Melodies' too was appreciated for its storyline and his performance.

With a line of blockbusters to Vijay Deverkonda's credit, film offers came to Anand Deverakonda too.

"Vijay and I didn't know if we could make it as mainstream actors but I think that interest developed because of my father. Post Vijay becoming a huge actor, opportunities started coming to me as well because there is so much talent in the Telugu film industry in terms of stories, director, and writing and they have only limited resources of lead actors. So, they were always seeking out young talent," he says.

