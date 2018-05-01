The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:40 am National

'Ek Aur Jhooth': Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram Attack PM Modi's 100% Electrification Claim

Chidambaram said that the prime minister's claim was a “complete jumla” and that he was taking credit of the work of previous governments
Outlook Web Bureau
'Ek Aur Jhooth': Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram Attack PM Modi's 100% Electrification Claim
PTI File Photo
'Ek Aur Jhooth': Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram Attack PM Modi's 100% Electrification Claim
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed as “yet another lie” the claim of the Narendra Modi-led government that all villages in the country had been electrified.

“Yet another lie," Gandhi tweeted, and attached a news report which claimed that the reality on ground was different than the government's claim that all villages in the country had been electrified.

Earlier, former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the prime minister's claim was a “complete jumla” and that he was taking credit of the work of previous governments.

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said this government was celebrating its inefficiencies and taking "fake credit" for the work done by the previous Congress governments as only 18,452 villages were without electrification when this government came to power.

“Dear Modiji, On 26th May, 2014; only 18,452 villages were without electrification. BJP government took 46 months to complete this at an average of 4,813 villages per year. This is - ‘celebrating inefficiencies' and taking ‘fake credit' for Congress work,” Surjewala tweeted.

The prime minister had claimed that every single village in India had access to electricity.

"28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity," Modi tweeted.

"Leisang village in Manipur, like the thousands of other villages across India has been powered and empowered! This news will make every Indian proud and delighted," he said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi P. Chidambaram Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Electricity, Energy & Power National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Says Narad Muni Was Like Google
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters