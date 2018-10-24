CBI Infighting Live Updates: Officers Sent On Leave To Maintain Integrity Of Agency, Says Jaitley

In a late-night order, the government on Wednesday divested CBI chief Alok Verma of his charge and Joint Director M. Nageshwar Rao was asked to take charge as interim chief.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision past midnight as war between Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations hurled at each other.

"The ACC has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure, cited in reference above, M. Nageshwar Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI, shall look after duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over the duties and functions with immediate effect," the official statement said.

The decision came after Asthana was divested of all supervisory charges on Tuesday.

To maintain the institutional integrity of CBI and in the interest of fairness, purely as an interim measure,the officers will sit out by going on leave. An SIT not functioning under either of these officers will investigate. This is in accordance with highest standards of fairness, says Jaitley

CBI Integrity is Essential: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it is important for both the CVC and government of India that the integrity of India's investigation process is maintained.

Independent SIT will investigate the charges, says Jaitley.

New Team To Probe Charges Against Asthana

CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Dagar and Joint Director V Murugesan will probe charges against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Sitaram Yechury Targets BJP

To ensure that the CBI is not a “caged parrot”, Supreme Court had granted protection to the Chief from govt’s whims and fancies by giving him a two-year tenure. What is Modi govt trying to hide by its panic move?, Yechury tweeted.

Other transfers/postings

CBI DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar have been transferred. They were probing the case against Rakesh Asthana, reports news agency ANI.

CBI's JD (P)Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have been transferred/posted.

Alok Verma moves Supreme Court

CBI Director Alok Verma moved the Supreme Court, challenging Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave. SC will hear his plea on Friday.

Opposition attacks BJP

The opposition attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the "removal" of Verma.

"Modi government buries the last nail into the independence of CBI. Systematic dismantling and denigrating of CBI is now complete. Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI's integrity, credibility and reliability is buried and dead.

"PM Modi seeks to achieve surreptitiously and clandestinely what he can't do directly to sack the CBI Director. Habitual and perpetual misuse of CBI by Modi government and BJP to tamper fair investigation of serious criminal cases is the reason for this unfathomable mess," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

