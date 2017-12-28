CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Invites Two Rajasthan Professors To Review 'Padmavati'

Two Rajasthan-based professors on Thursday said they have been invited by the Central Board of Film Certification to be part of a panel to review Sanjay Leela Bhansali's troubled film "Padmavati".

The two academics are RS Khangarot, principal of the Agrawal College in Jaipur, and BL Gupta, a retired Rajasthan University professor.

Khangarot said he received a call from censor board chief Prasoon Joshi to view the film, which is awaiting a censor certificate.

"I got a call from (Prasoon) Joshi recently. He sought my opinion on the film as a part of a panel of historians. I told him that I can be available for the review next week," he told PTI over phone from Dubai.

Khangarot said it was a verbal invitation and he has received no written communication.

"For me, this is not an issue between Bhansali and the Rajput community or between Bhansali and Karni Sena. I see it as an issue between the filmmaker and history and I will be reviewing the film in this light," he said.

Gupta said he would be able to give his opinion on the period drama after watching the movie and would judge it on the basis of historical facts.

"I can say anything on the film only after watching it. Whether the historic facts are true or not can be assessed only after screening it.

"My endeavour will be on judging the historic facts to the best of my knowledge," he said.

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, has said his lavishly mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film, on the life of Rajput queen Padmini, has run into trouble with Rajput groups alleging that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.

