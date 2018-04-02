Bharat Bandh: Jignesh Mevani ‘Is 110 Per Cent Against Violence’

After alleged death of four and widespread destruction of property during the Bharat Bandh protests by dalits on Monday, Dalit leader from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani called out against violence. He told reporters on Monday that “he is 110 per cent against violence.”

Dalits and adivasis across the country are protesting over Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST Act last month, where automatic registration of dalit atrocities will not be done without a seven-day preliminary police investigation. Centre has filed a review petition in court on Monday saying, this would lead to dliution of the law which is for the protection of the marginalised.

Mevani has extended his support to Bharat Bandh and said that dalits are being exploited at various levels and this decision of Supreme Court has angered them more. But he requested people not to destroy public property. “I saw a picture of a bus on fire. And I immediately posted on facebook against this behaviour. I request my dalit brothers and sisters to protest as much as they want, but please don’t destroy public property as it is our tax money,” he told reporters.

He announced a peacefull gherao of Kutch district highway by thousands of dalits on April 14. He said he will be calling out to Alpesh Thakor of Congress also to join the protest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed for peace saying that the government is working towards the betterment of the dalit community.

On the other hand, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter saying, “It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society. Any one who challenges this thought is crushed with violence. Our Dalit brothers and sisters are today on the streets demanding protection of their rights from the Modi Government. We salute them.”