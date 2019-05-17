MG Hector Interior: In Pics

MG Motor has taken the wraps off the Hector, its first product for India. The mid-size SUV will go on sale early June 2019 but certain details have now been revealed while some others have leaked on the Internet. While many of you would have already seen what the Hector looks like from the leaked images, here are the first detailed pictures of the SUV’s interior.

Inside the cabin, the Hector get an all-black treatment complementing its sporty design. While the upper part of the dashboard looks plastic-y, it features leatherette in the centre.

Complementing the all black cabin are these silver colour inserts which are present around the AC vents and on the doors.

The Hector gets a leather-wrapped, flat bottom, multi-function steering. On the left spoke it has buttons for cruise control and the 7-inch MID, while the right spoke houses controls for the infotainment and Bluetooth telephony.

The 10.4-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system has to be the highlight of the Hector’s cabin. It not only offers features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but also gets AI-powered voice command support, display for 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. MG will also offer the iSMART application that allows the user to control the AC, door lock/unlock, tailgate and even open and close the sunroof through a mobile phone. More about the infotainment system here.

The 10-4-inch infotainment system on the Hector is coupled to an Infinity sound system which comprises of 4 speakers, 4 tweeters, a subwoofer and an amplifier. The Harrier, on the other hand, gets a music system tuned by JBL, although with a similar setup.

The variant visible in the picture is the one with a manual transmission. The Hector is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission with both petrol (1.5-litre turbocharged) and diesel (2.0-litre) engine options. MG will also offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission with the Hector but it will be limited to the petrol engine only.

The Hector comes with an analogue instrument cluster with a conventional layout. It features a 7-inch MID screen flanked by the speedometer on the left side and a tachometer on the right.

The Hector is equipped with powered front seats. However, where the driver’s seat is 6-way adjustable, the co-passenger seat can be adjusted in four ways only.

The Hector is equipped with various segment first features, which includes reclining rear seats.

The Hector is equipped with a large panoramic sunroof like some of its rivals including the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

The Hector comes with floor mounted rear AC vents.Below the AC vents is a 2A mobile charging socket along with a space to keep the mobile phone. The Hector also features a flat floor for the second row of passengers, which is a segment-first feature. This should make the Hector’s rear seat a more comfortable place for three occupants.

The Hector gets a massive boot space of 587 litres, which is 162 litres more than the Harrier’s.

