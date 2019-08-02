KTM RC 200: Same Price, Other Options

The KTM RC 200has been around for a while now but it continues to be one of the most sought after motorcycle in the entry-level sports bike segment. It packs a 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 25.83PS and 19.5Nm of torque. Complimenting the sporty motor are its trellis frame, WP upside-down front fork and a WP rear monoshock. It also gets 110/70R-17 front and 150/60R-17 rear radial tyres and ByBre brakes with single-channel ABS. Priced at Rs 1,90,830 (ex-showroom Delhi), the RC 200 offers good performance for the money. However, its committed riding position makes the bike uncomfortable to ride on a daily basis. Here are some other options that offer similar or better performance at around the same price.

Honda CBR250R: Rs 1,95,341 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The entry-level sports tourer from Honda has been around a while and as part of its latest update, it received new graphics and an LED headlamp. The CBR250R has a 249.6cc liquid-cooled motor that puts out 26.5PS and 22.9Nm of torque. It gets a conventional front fork and a linked monoshock for a sporty ride and stable handling traits. Braking is via 296mm front and 220mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Overall, the Honda CBR 250R makes for a good sports tourer.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Rs 1,80,001 (ex-showroom Delhi)

With the new price revision, the Dominar 400 has become more expensive and much closer to the RC 200. In its second-generation avatar, the Dominar 400 gets better features, more performance and an updated suspension setup. Its 373.3cc liquid-cooled single makes 40PS and 35Nm of torque. Suspension updates include a new upside-down front fork that offers better comfort and feedback. The new Dominar 400 now gets a revised and more comprehensive instrument console with a secondary console mounted on the fuel tank. Its LED headlamp offers the brightest-in-class illumination and with the upright riding position, the bike is ideal for touring.

22Kymco X-Town 300i: Rs 1,85,265 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The only scooter in this list, the X-Town 300i impresses with its versatility and more importantly, its massive boot space. In fact, the boot space is large enough to swallow two full-sized helmets. Twin headlamps, a large screen and an upright riding position mean you can tour on the maxi-scooter as well. Powering the maxi-scooter is a 276cc liquid-cooled motor that is good for 24.4PS and 25Nm. The scooter has a motorcycle-like suspension in the form of a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It has fat 14-inch front and 13-inch rear tyres. Braking is via a 260mm front and 240mm rear disc with ABS as standard. The X-Town 300i should make for a good alternative if you want the convenience of a scooter but do not want to miss out on the performance of a motorcycle.

KTM 250 Duke: Rs 1,97,448 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The 250 Duke is another option from KTM. This naked bike gets the 390 Duke’s frame and styling but misses out on the LED headlamp and colour TFT instrument console. While the WP suspension, tyres and brakes are similar to the RC 200, the 250cc offering gets dual-channel ABS. Powering the bike is a 248.8cc liquid-cooled motor that delivers 29.9PS and 24Nm of torque. If you want a more powerful and comfortable KTM at around the same price as the RC 200, this is the one to go for.

RE Classic 500: Rs 2,01,384 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The retro Classic 500 gets a larger 499cc air-cooled motor. This torquey long-stroke unit makes 27.5PS and 41.3Nm of torque. Given its retro touring directive, the bike gets simple underpinnings in the form of 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, a telescopic front fork and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The Classic 500 is a good option if you are into retro bikes.

