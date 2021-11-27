Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

As Covid Cases Rise, Educational Insitutes Around SDM College In Dharwad Shut Down

"We will get a clear picture by Saturday on Covid situation. The samples are being tested at DIMHANS, KIMS and SDM labs," District Commissioner Nitesh Patil said.

As Covid Cases Rise, Educational Insitutes Around SDM College In Dharwad Shut Down
| PTI Photo

Trending

As Covid Cases Rise, Educational Insitutes Around SDM College In Dharwad Shut Down
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T10:42:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 10:42 am

 With more students of the SDM Medical College testing positive for Covid-19, the district administration has declared holidays for all educational institutes situated around 500 meters of the college.

An high alert was sounded after the cases rose to 182 on Friday. The test results of 2,500 students and staff members of the college are awaited. As many as 66 of them had tested positive by Thursday morning and the second phase of test results confirmed infection among 116 more.

District Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that on November 17, there was a function at the auditorium where a marriage ceremony was also held a couple of days later. Another function was held there on November 25. An appeal has been made to all attendees to take Covid-19 tests.

Related Stories

Land Reforms To CAA: 7 Times Mass Protests Tested Might Of Modi Govt Before Farm Laws

Since students from all the states study in the college, parents of 182 medical students have been advised to get themselves tested if they had met their wards last week, he explained. "We will get a clear picture by Saturday on Covid situation. The samples are being tested at DIMHANS, KIMS and SDM labs," he added.

According to college sources, the students caught infection after attending a function at an auditorium in the premises on November 17. About 200 students and few parents had also participated in the event. All the affected medical students are fully vaccinated and the symptoms are not serious, they said.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Until now, no infection has been reported outside and surrounding areas of the college campus. The district commissioner has appealed to the people to immediately get themselves tested at nearby Primary Health Centre in case of any symptom. "Everyone should take precautions and follow Covid guidelines," he said.

Two hostels on the premises have been sealed. The infected students are undergoing treatment in their hostel rooms. The movements are totally restricted and all possible measures are being taken to prevent infection from spreading. Since three events, including a marriage function, have taken place at the auditorium, the district administration is carefully watching the turn of events.

Meanwhile, 34 students of an international boarding school in Bengaluru had tested positive two days ago. The government and health department are repeatedly making appeals to people not to neglect social distancing and using masks at public places.

In the last week of October, 32 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school of Galibeedu village near Madikeri tested had positive for Covid in Kodagu district of Karnataka bordering Kerala.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Karnataka COVID 19 COVID Patients Covid Outbreak COVID- 19 India Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To The Idea Of Protest In India

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To The Idea Of Protest In India

Apoorvanand / Protests help us transcend the limits that make us human. We Know we are incomplete and strive for fullness. By drawing us out of ourselves, protests do it for us.

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Ashwin Removes Young For 89

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Ashwin Removes Young For 89

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement