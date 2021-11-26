Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Amarinder Singh Accuses Harish Choudhary For Turning Current Punjab CM Into 'Rubber Stamp'

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress after he put in his papers as the state chief minister following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh Accuses Harish Choudhary For Turning Current Punjab CM Into 'Rubber Stamp'
Amarinder Singh Accuses Harish Choudhary For Turning Current Punjab CM Into 'Rubber Stamp' | PTI

Trending

Amarinder Singh Accuses Harish Choudhary For Turning Current Punjab CM Into 'Rubber Stamp'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T16:58:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 4:58 pm

Ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh accused Congress leader Harish Choudhary of turning the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister into a "rubber stamp" while junking the accusations of being in contact with BJP and the PM when he occupied the post.

The former CM also said that, he does not owe any explanation to a legislator "sacked" as a minister in Rajasthan.

Harish Choudhary was recently appointed as the incharge of Punjab affairs at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and had resigned as a minister in Rajasthan.

Related Stories

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The former CM floated his own political party and hoping for a seat arrangement with the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Amarinder Singh said although he owed no explanation to "an out of job legislator who has been sacked as a minister in Rajasthan", he still wanted to set the record straight. "Had I had any understanding with the prime minister or the BJP when I was the chief minister, I would not have supported the farmers' agitation and demanded repealing of the agriculture laws and passed a law in the Vidhan Sabha against these," he said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Amarinder Singh said as the chief minister and home minister of Punjab, he was supposed to meet the PM and Union home minister and so were his ministers who would meet their central counterparts. "Even your new CM (Charanjit Singh Channi) has met the PM and the HM (Home Minister Amit Shah) and from your senseless logic then he should also be having an understanding with the BJP and waiting to be sacked," he taunted Chaudhary.

Amarinder said, it was for the first time that a party in-charge had made the state as his permanent abode. "I have worked with 14 party in-charges like Pranab Mukherjee, Mohsina Kidwai, Janaradhan Dwivedi to name a few, and they would rarely interfere, leave aside visiting or settling down in Punjab," he recalled.

"A party in-charge is not supposed to settle down in the state he is assigned but to facilitate interaction and feedback to the high command," the former CM said. He alleged that Harish Choudhary is "enjoying" chief ministerial power and privileges in Punjab, turning Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi into a "rubber stamp by dictating terms to him".

"Choudhary has been even attending the cabinet and other meetings of officers, which is illegal and unconstitutional," he alleged.

The former Chief Minister questioned the legality of Choudhary getting a ministerial bungalow in Chandigarh and the entire Punjab Bhawan at his disposal, from where he "commands and dictates orders" to the CM, other ministers and officers". "Who is paying for his expenses," he asked.

The remarks by the former CM have come two days after Harish Choudhary issued a show-cause notice to Patiala Congress MP Preneet Kaur, wife of Amarinder Singh, seeking an explanation for her "anti-party activities". Amarinder Singh had also announced that he will fight from the Patiala seat, his family bastion, in the 2022 Assembly elections.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Captain Amarinder Singh Harish Chaudhury Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement