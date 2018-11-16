Related Stories Beating Mary Kom At 2016 Worlds Changed My Life, Says Azize Nimani

Debutant Manisha Moun set up a dream bout with reigning world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in 54kg pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Championships at Delhi after thrashing Christina Cruz of the United States on Friday.

The 20-year-old from Haryana outclassed the American pugilist in a unanimous verdict against the two-time World bronze medallist. Manisha, who had won a gold at the India Open and a silver in the Silesian Women's Boxing championship in Poland this year, was the clear winner as she dominated all the three rounds.

The five judges have her a unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26, 29-28).

In the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday, Manisha faces Zholaman, whom she had beaten in the Poland event.

Manisha's mother Usha Rani and grandmother Saroj Devi, who had come all the way from Kaithal, were at the stands to watch her bout at the K D Jhadav Stadium.

"I am very proud for winning my first bout in the World Championships. I have proved that I can be at this stage. I will give my best and see how far I can go. I am confident of doing well in the coming rounds," she said.

"My next bout is against the world champion but I have beaten her in Poland. It will be tough but I can beat her," she added.

Asked about the strategy for the bout, she said everything went according to plan.

"My coaches told me to play from a distance. Her (Cruz's) right was very strong so coaches told me to watch here right. I tried to miss his punches from the right and attacked from the left. That was the plan and I did just that," she said.

"The first round was about observing my opponent and find out what to do and what not to do. In the second round, I went with the plan and I was able to land my punches. In the third round, I went for attack and gave the best attack and won the bout," she added.

Zholaman, who beat Muzuki Hiruta of Japan 4-1, said Manisha was a "good" boxer.

"I lost to her (Manisha) in Poland but that is boxing, it happens. She is a good boxer," said the Kazakh.

The 10th edition of the championship is being hosted in Delhi for the second time, after 2006. India have fielded a 10-member squad for the event, with MC Mary Kom leading the charge.

The Manipuri legend, competing in the 48th kg event, is eying her record-extending 6th World title. Other members of the Indian team are Pinki Rani Jangra (51 kg), Manisha Moun (54 kg), Sonia Lather (57 kg), Sarita Laishram (60 kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Saweety Boora (75 kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 kg) and Seema Poonia (81+ kg)

(With PTI inputs)