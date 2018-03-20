The Website
20 March 2018 Last Updated at 6:25 pm National

After Massive Protests, JNU Professor Atul Johri Arrested For Sexually Harassing Women Students

Outlook Web Bureau
After protests by students, professors and women rights organisations demanding his arrest, the Delhi police today arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Atul Johri for allegedly sexually harassing several women students.

Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Ajay Chaudhary confirmed his arrest. He was later produced in a court.

Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.

An FIR was filed against the Life Science professor based on one of eight complaints from women students.

After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women's Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.

