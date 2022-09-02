Waterworld: 5 Stunning Water Palaces And Sea Forts In India

The rustic charm of sea forts and water palaces, coupled with excellent craftsmanship that transcends their glorious past, has turned India's sea forts and palaces into popular tourist attractions today. How were they built? How did people reach them? How did they keep enemies away? While all their mysterious secrets may not be revealed to us, it is worth visiting them to explore and marvel at these creations.

Jal Mahal, Jaipur

One of the most photographed monuments in India, this striking water palace lies on the outskirts of Jaipur amidst the Man Sagar Lake. What’s interesting is that only one storey appears above the water level, whereas there are four storeys submerged underneath. This Mughal-Rajput architectural marvel lights up at night to reveal a gorgeous reflection in the lake, drawing tourists from all over.

Neermahal, Tripura

The perfect mix of tranquility and beauty, evenings spent at the Neermahal will take you back to the palace’s glorious past. The surrounding lawns and flower beds are a perfect accompaniment to the sound and light show after dusk. The palace offers water sports and even holds the 'Neermahal Water Festival.'

Lake Palace, Udaipur

This icon of Udaipur is no ordinary palace. Its open-air courtyards, lotus ponds, opulent rooms with carved furniture will make you feel royal. The architecture and grandeur of this seemingly floating-on-the-lake palace has received many accolades over the years. The shooting of the James Bond film Octopussy took place at this very palace.

Diu Fort, Diu

The Fort of Diu is a gargantuan structure with an aura that commands one to marvel at its spectacular walls and surroundings. Cannonballs litter the entire place, and the parapet has a fantastic array of cannons. It was built by the Portuguese during their rule and is called Praça de Diu in their language. The Diu Fort forms a striking structure on the coast of the island.

Bekal Fort, Kerala

Set amidst the lap of nature, this lofty structure offers an enchanting view of the coastline and of the Arabian Sea. The fort’s golden sands, emerald backwaters, and beautiful hills have made it a favorite of filmmakers. The famous AR Rahman song ‘Tu hi Re’ features this fort. Activities like hiking, birding, and boating are available here.

Murud Janjira Fort, Maharashtra

Situated on an island just off the coastal village, the aesthetic beauty around Murud Janjira is quite remarkable. This mighty fortification towers up from a massive rock amidst the stretching azure of the Arabian Sea, with the panoramic view of the fort. Nineteen of the fort's bastions still stand to this date, reflecting their glorious past with pride. A doorway to the west called the 'Darya Darwaza' opens into the sea and was probably used as an emergency escape back in the days.

Fort Aguada, Goa

This 17th-century fort derives its name from the Portuguese word for water ‘agua’. Being one of the biggest reservoirs of Asia, it used to be a source of fresh water for the sailors back then. The crumbling ramparts of the Aguada Fort overlook the coastline of Candolim and its huge surroundings are a haven for dreamy tourist photos. What stands out the most is a unique four-storey lighthouse which gives a stunning view of the sunset.