Bite Into A Slice Of History At These Heritage Hotels In India

From palaces, mansions to colonial-era homes, heritage properties today offer an insight into the opulent history of the bygone era. Experience beauty and elegance as time stands still at these stunning heritage hotels across India.

Chittoor Kottaram, Kerala

This elegant palace was the royal residence of the erstwhile ruling family of Kochi. Unlike the opulent palaces in Rajasthan, this one key palace hotel on the backwaters is understated, built for privacy, and exudes a deep spiritual connect. Take a short boat-ride from mainland Kochi to arrive at a destination that has been home to ancient cultures. Soak in the understated grandeur of a structure with wooden roofs on which time slipped on, and magnificent architecture designed to transport you to a bygone era.The property has been restored with minimum intervention and is steeped in art (it showcases art from the Lady Hamlyn's Trust). Privacy is the biggest luxury here with a butler assigned to guests, exclusive art performances, sundowners and rides along the secluded backwaters. It is perfect as a private and slow living holiday option.

Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

A beautiful 14th-century fort was sensitively converted to become a Six Senses sanctuary of well-being. Originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, it faces the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple. Conservation efforts such as rewilding the forest to the east with native species and reviving the Barwara lake have transformed this fort into a beacon of luxury, with 48 suites. Two heritage temples have been retained within the walls of the fort, that is now replete with sustainable measures such as water conservation through an internal bottling plant, using locally grown organic produce and showcasing local handicrafts by employing artisans that stay in the vicinity.

Jehan Numa Palace, Madhya Pradesh

Built by General Obaidullah Khan, commander-in-chief of the Bhopal State Force in 1890, this stunning structure is an ode to the combined architectural prowess of Classical Greek, British Colonial and Italian Renaissance styles. Set on the slope of Shamla Hill, the Jehan Numa Palace was also a government hostel and a Geological Survey of India office before being restored as a hotel. Arched walkways, collonaded verandahs and verdant lawns beckon the discerning traveller to unwind in peace and natural beauty.

Samode Haveli, Rajasthan

Built 225 years ago as a residence of the rulers of Samode, it is still occupied by their descendants, who have converted their home into a luxury hotel. Situated in the bylanes of Old Jaipur, this Indo-Saracenic architectural marvel is set amidst the verdant gardens and charming pools while highlighting the structure’s historical value and modern luxuries.