Dominant Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Storms Into Fifth Consecutive Asian Games Final in Japan

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Indian Women's Kabaddi Team blazed past a ineffective Nepal team, defeating them 48-24 in a one-sided semi-final and making it to another final as they strive for their fourth gold medal in Asian Games

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Indian Women's kabaddi team in action. Photo: Screengrab
Summary of this article

  • Indian Women's team defeated Nepal in Asian Games Kabaddi semi-final 48-24

  • Indian Women's team remain undefeated in 2026 Asian Games

  • They will play in their fifth consecutive final

The Indian women's kabaddi team stayed on course for a fourth consecutive Asian Games gold after marching into the finals with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal at Nagoya on Friday.

The comprehensive win also kept the defending champions' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points.

Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half.

The women's team earlier claimed consecutive victories by defeating Iran, Bangladesh and Japan in the group stages.

Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far.

India are the defending champions in the men's event as well. The team will be up against Thailand in its semifinal clash.

Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
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Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far.

The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018.

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India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition

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