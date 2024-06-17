Cricket

Sri Lanka Demolish Netherlands By 83 Runs In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics

Sri Lanka ended their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note, thumping Netherlands by 83 runs in what eventually became an inconsequential match in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Monday (June 17). The Lankans first notched up an impressive 201-run total, then dismissed the Dutch for 118 runs. While Wanindu Hasaranga's side were already out of Super Eight reckoning, Netherlands needed Nepal to beat Bangladesh to stand any chance of qualifying. As that did not happen, the result of this game became immaterial.