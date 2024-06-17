Cricket

Sri Lanka Demolish Netherlands By 83 Runs In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics

Sri Lanka ended their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note, thumping Netherlands by 83 runs in what eventually became an inconsequential match in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Monday (June 17). The Lankans first notched up an impressive 201-run total, then dismissed the Dutch for 118 runs. While Wanindu Hasaranga's side were already out of Super Eight reckoning, Netherlands needed Nepal to beat Bangladesh to stand any chance of qualifying. As that did not happen, the result of this game became immaterial.

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana looks on a batsmen of the Netherlands Paul van Meekeren and Viv Kingma walks off the file da the end of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

1/9
Aryan Dutt is bowled out by Matheesha Pathirana
Aryan Dutt is bowled out by Matheesha Pathirana | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Aryan Dutt of the Netherlands is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

2/9
Netherlands Bas de Leede
Netherlands Bas de Leede | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands walks off the field, caught by Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

3/9
Sri Lankas players celebrate Michael Levitt s wicket
Sri Lanka's players celebrate Michael Levitt 's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis right celebrates with teammates after stumping Michael Levitt of the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

4/9
Michael Levitt bats against Sri Lanka
Michael Levitt bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Michael Levitt of the Netherlands bats against Sri Lanka during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

5/9
Charith Asalanka hits a boundary against Netherlands
Charith Asalanka hits a boundary against Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

6/9
Aryan Dutt celebrates Kusal Mendis wicket
Aryan Dutt celebrates Kusal Mendis wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Bowler Aryan Dutt of the Netherlands celebrates the dismissal Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

7/9
Kusal Mendis bats against the Netherlands
Kusal Mendis bats against the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

8/9
Netherlands players celebrate Kamindu Mendis wicket
Netherlands players celebrate Kamindu Mendis wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Captain Scott Edwards of the Netherlands, right, celebrates with Paul van Meekeren. Left, the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

9/9
Kamindu Mendis bats against Netherlands
Kamindu Mendis bats against Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats as captain Scott Edwards of the Netherlands keeps the wicket during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

