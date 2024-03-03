Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen Wins Season-Opening Race - In Pics

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen produced a scintillating drive on Saturday in Sakhir to claim the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Verstappen, the pole sitter, was never seriously challenged on his way to a one-two win for Red Bull Racing ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. It was the eighth win in a row for the Dutchman, going back to September last year. The win should help ease the turmoil, surrounding team principal Christian Horner, in the RBR camp. Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc came third and fourth, respectively. The F1 caravan will now move to Saudi Arabia for Round 2 of the 24-race season, the longest-ever in the history of the so-called 'highest class of international racing'.

March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, receives his trophy on the podium during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

1/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, holds his trophy as he stands on the podium with second place, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and third place, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

2/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, second left, celebrates on the podium with second place, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and third place, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, center, during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

3/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands jumps out of his car after placing first during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

4/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

5/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: Ali Haider, Pool Photo via AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

6/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: Ali Haider, Pool Photo via AP
The checkered flag is waved as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to take first place during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

7/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: Ali Haider, Pool Photo via AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

8/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: Ali Haider, Pool Photo via AP
Crew work on the car of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

9/9
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

