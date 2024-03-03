Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen Wins Season-Opening Race - In Pics

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen produced a scintillating drive on Saturday in Sakhir to claim the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Verstappen, the pole sitter, was never seriously challenged on his way to a one-two win for Red Bull Racing ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. It was the eighth win in a row for the Dutchman, going back to September last year. The win should help ease the turmoil, surrounding team principal Christian Horner, in the RBR camp. Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc came third and fourth, respectively. The F1 caravan will now move to Saudi Arabia for Round 2 of the 24-race season, the longest-ever in the history of the so-called 'highest class of international racing'.