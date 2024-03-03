First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, receives his trophy on the podium during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, holds his trophy as he stands on the podium with second place, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and third place, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, second left, celebrates on the podium with second place, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and third place, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, center, during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Advertisement
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands jumps out of his car after placing first during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Advertisement
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Advertisement
The checkered flag is waved as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to take first place during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Advertisement
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Crew work on the car of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.