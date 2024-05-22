Ethereum ETF's Look Set To Be Approved As ETH Price Pumps Over $3500; Investors Are Stocking Up On Avalanche (AVAX) and Rollblock (RBLK) For Altseason

The Ethereum (ETH) ETFs filing process has seen major progress. While approval is not guaranteed, it's now more likely to occur than before. Specifically, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now asking exchanges to update the 19b-4 filings on an accelerated basis.
In addition, Avalanche (AVAX) has seen major appeal with the launch of Gamestarter on GameChain, and traders are also stocking up on Rollblock due to its major ROI potential, which is already up 20%. We will go over each one to see why these are the best altcoins to invest in.
Ethereum Price Up Above $3,500 As ETFs Could Soon Be Approved
Ethereum (ETH) has pumped over $3,500 as exchanges are asked to update 19b-4 filings on an accelerated basis by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to data from three people familiar with the situation that reported it to CoinDesk. This suggests that they could be moving towards the approval of these applications ahead of the key deadline on May 23, 2024, which could drive the Ethereum price up further and make it one of the best altcoins to buy.
As for the on-chart metrics, they are now positive as the Ethereum crypto experienced a year-to-date (YTD) climb of 101%. As a result, sentiment is bullish on its future, and according to the Ethereum price prediction, it can end 2024 at $4,467.
Avalanche Crypto Up 176% – Price to Reach $53.27 by Q4
Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the altcoins that’s being stocked up by traders as a result of the heightened market momentum. Additionally, the Avalanche crypto was positively affected as Gamestarter launched on GameChain, a Layer-1 that provides a secure platform that’s easy for developers to build on, powered by the Avalanche ecosystem. All of the subnets are also automatically supported in Core, ensuring that the community always has utility.
Based on the Avalanche price chart, the crypto is up 176% year-to-date (YTD), and at this rate could reach new heights. Based on the Avalanche price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $53.27, putting AVAX as one of the best altcoins to buy.
Rollblock (RBLK): A GambleFi Disruptor with Soaring Potential
Rollblock (RBLK) is a GambleFi project that's already made major progress with its presale, as its seen 20% growth and has raised over $300,000, with some analysts projecting that it can raise over $1 before May of 2024 ends. The strong demand and interest in the project highlights global interest in RBLK, as it is more than just a presale but features an entire online casino platform that’s live and fully licensed, aiming to revolutionize the online gambling industry, a market poised to reach a staggering $744 billion by 2028.
Rollblock offers a fully operational casino that encompasses blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security and efficiency in gameplay. Unlike traditional casinos, Rollblock prioritizes user privacy by eliminating Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks during signup. In addition, Up to 30% of Rollblock’s weekly earnings are used to buy tokens from the open market, where half are burned, creating scarcity and driving the price potentially upwards, while the remaining half are distributed as staking rewards and incentivizing long-term holders.
RBLK trades at $0.012 during Stage 2 of the presale, and as a result, anyone can get access to it at a discount before it explodes in value. According to projections, the crypto can reach $0.5 once it is listed on Tier-1 centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q3 of 2024, making it one of the best altcoins to invest in.
Why Investors Are Stocking Up on AVAX and RBLK for Altcoin Season
While the world of ETFs has gained excitement with the recent updates to Ethereum, it's clear that many traders are moving towards Avalanche and Rollblock due to the high-growth potential. RBLK specifically features an innovative approach, strong presale performance, and a promising future on major exchanges, making it a top altcoin selection for diversification.
