Ethereum ETF's Look Set To Be Approved As ETH Price Pumps Over $3500; Investors Are Stocking Up On Avalanche (AVAX) and Rollblock (RBLK) For Altseason

Ethereum Price Up Above $3,500 As ETFs Could Soon Be Approved

Ethereum (ETH) has pumped over $3,500 as exchanges are asked to update 19b-4 filings on an accelerated basis by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to data from three people familiar with the situation that reported it to CoinDesk. This suggests that they could be moving towards the approval of these applications ahead of the key deadline on May 23, 2024, which could drive the Ethereum price up further and make it one of the best altcoins to buy.