How To Watch The 'Tank' Davis Vs. Frank Martin Fight Live Stream From Any Location

This weekend, gear up for the WBA Lightweight World Championship face-off featuring the unbeaten three-division champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis against Frank "The Ghost" Martin. The action unfolds Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas during the Premier Boxing Champions event. Additionally, the evening will spotlight a co-main event where David Benavidez will clash with Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC light heavyweight title.

Get ready for an exciting weekend of boxing as two top fighters get ready to face off. This Saturday, everyone in the boxing world is talking about American champion Gervonta Davis defending his WBA lightweight title against tough challenger Frank Martin. The big fight will be at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, and it's sure to be an exciting show.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis, a strong fighter in the ring, is back this year, looking to keep his perfect record. He last won in April 2023 with an impressive knockout against Ryan Garcia. Now, he's up against Frank Martin, another fighter who hasn't lost yet. This fight is more than just about keeping the title—it's about finding out who is the best in the lightweight division.

The upcoming boxing showdown between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Kevin Martin is generating significant buzz in the sports world. This fight is not only a test of skill and will but also a major entertainment event for fans globally. Here, we delve into all the essential details you need to know about how to watch the fight, focusing particularly on the plethora of streaming options available.

How to watch the Tank vs. Martin fight:

Date: Saturday, June 15

Prelims time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Main event time: 8 p.m. ET

Ring walk time (approximate): 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime PPV

When is the Davis vs. Martin fight?

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin face off this Saturday, June 15 for the WBA lightweight title. The PPV event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will feature four fights, including the co-main event: David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC light heavyweight title.

What channel is the Tank vs. Martin fight on?

The boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin will only be available through pay-per-view. You can purchase the fight through Amazon Prime Video for $74.99 in the US — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight with the help of a VPN.

How to Watch Davis vs Martin Live:

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Frank Martin fight live, you'll need to use Amazon's Prime Video Pay-Per-View service. First, open your browser or the Prime Video app on your chosen device. Once you're on the app or website, search for the "Davis vs. Martin" fight. Then, follow the instructions on the screen to buy access to the Pay-Per-View. You'll see the price displayed, and you can pay securely online. Once your purchase is confirmed, you can watch the fight live. You can stream it on any device that supports Prime Video, like smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, or computers. Make sure you have a good internet connection for a smooth, high-quality viewing experience and to avoid any interruptions during the fight.

Where to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight:

You can purchase this PPV fight via Amazon Prime Video. A standard Amazon Prime subscription costs $15 per month or $139 for the year, with discounts available for students and those receiving certain government benefits. You can explore Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial. Additionally, you can upgrade to the ad-free version of Amazon Prime Video for an extra $2.99 per month.

How to Watch Davis vs. Martin on Amazon Prime

To watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight live on Amazon Prime, ensure you have an active Amazon Prime membership. Purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) event through the Amazon Prime Video section on the Amazon website. The fight is available for $75. Once purchased, you can watch the fight live at the scheduled time, which is typically provided on the event page on Amazon Prime Video. You can access the stream on any device that supports Amazon Prime Video, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices.

How to Watch Davis vs. Martin Live on Hulu

As of now, Hulu does not typically offer live pay-per-view (PPV) events like the Davis vs. Martin fight. To watch this boxing event live, you would typically need to access it through a service that offers the PPV, such as Amazon Prime Video, which has been confirmed as the official broadcaster for this particular fight.

Although Hulu itself doesn’t offer PPV events, you can use your Hulu account to manage a subscription to Amazon Prime Video through the Hulu platform. This could streamline your viewing experience, allowing you to access Amazon Prime Video directly where the PPV can be purchased and watched.

Watch davis vs martin Fight Live on YouTube TV

To watch the Davis vs. Martin fight live on YouTube TV, first ensure you have a subscription to YouTube TV. If not, sign up on their website or app. Once you're subscribed, log into your YouTube TV account and use the search bar to locate the Davis vs. Martin fight. The fight will be available as a Pay-Per-View event, so follow the prompts to purchase access. After completing your purchase, you can watch the fight directly on YouTube TV when it airs. Make sure your internet connection is stable to enjoy uninterrupted streaming. You can watch on any device that supports YouTube TV, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, or computers.

Watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin in the US

Davis vs. Martin is a part of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The company used to partner with Showtime for their high-profile PPV events. However, since Showtime has merged with CBS’ Paramount, the company has exited the boxing market. Now, PBC has teamed up with Amazon to distribute mega events worldwide.

You can watch the Davis vs. Martin fight card on Amazon’s online streaming service – Prime Video. First, you need an active Prime Video plan starting at $14.99 per month. You can also get Prime Annual at $139. There is a 30-day free trial for new subscribers as well. Once you have an active Amazon Prime plan, head to the company’s official website and purchase the PPV card for $74.95. After that, the Davis vs. Martin fight should be available under your account. Prime Video comes pre-installed on all Fire TV devices.

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin in Canada

Since Amazon is a global broadcaster for the Davis vs. Martin fight card, you can stream the entire fight card on Prime Video in Canada. The pricing remains the same as above. Once you have an active Prime Video plan, purchase the fight card at CA$74.95 from the official website.

Your Prime Video subscription also includes other perks, such as Amazon Music, one-day delivery in selected areas, exclusive Prime member deals, and more. It’s a must-have subscription for frequent shoppers.

Where to watch Davis vs Martin in the UK

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Martin fight in the UK, the most reliable option is through Sky Sports Box Office. Sky Sports often holds the broadcasting rights for major boxing events, providing a high-definition pay-per-view (PPV) experience. You can purchase access to the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office website or app, allowing you to stream the match live on your TV, computer, or mobile device. Additionally, DAZN, a popular sports streaming service, sometimes offers major boxing events and can be another option to explore. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and have made your purchase ahead of time to enjoy a seamless viewing experience of this highly anticipated bout.

Where to watch Davis vs Martin in the Australia

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Martin fight in Australia, the best option is to purchase access through Main Event, Australia's premier pay-per-view platform for major sporting events. You can order the fight through the Main Event website or via your cable provider, such as Foxtel or Optus TV, ensuring you get a high-definition, uninterrupted viewing experience. Additionally, streaming service Kayo Sports often partners with Main Event to provide PPV access, allowing you to stream the fight live on various devices. Make sure to secure your purchase well in advance and check the broadcast time to enjoy the match without any hitches.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight card:

Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin - WBA lightweight title

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - WBC interim light heavyweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello - WBC interim super lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha - WBC middleweight title



Disclaimer: Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com