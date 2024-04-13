Outlook Spotlight

Is FUN88 Legal: Is FUN88 Safe In India?

FUN88 in India: Legal and Secure Betting Option Explained - Know Where It's Safe to Bet and Play Casino Games

"Is FUN88 safe to bet in India? Explore why it's secure when it comes to online betting choice in this informative article. 

Is FUN88 Legal in India?

Yes, FUN88 is legal in India. Indian laws generally don't apply to betting businesses based outside the country with servers in different countries. FUN88 operates internationally, adhering to this regulation, making it a legal choice for Indian users.

Is FUN88 Safe to Place Bets on Casino and Sportsbook?

Before we figure out if FUN88 is safe in India, let's check out where it comes from and how it started.

FUN88, a betting platform founded in 2009, expanded from Asia to Europe, gaining exposure through Premier League sponsorships with clubs like Burnley FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United. It partnered with athletes like Kobe Bryant and clubs like Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

To play on FUN88, you must be at least 18 years old and have a bank account with UPI accessibility, regulated by the Indian government. FUN88's sportsbooks and casinos are supported by reputable game vendors like Evolution Gaming, BTI, and Saba, ensuring a secure gaming experience.

With its history of partnerships and sponsorships, FUN88 has established itself as a reliable betting platform. Users can enjoy a variety of betting options, knowing their transactions are secure and their gaming experience is backed by trusted vendors.

Additionally, FUN88's expansion into Europe and partnerships with top-tier sports clubs demonstrate its commitment to providing a high-quality betting experience to users worldwide. Whether it's placing bets on sports events or enjoying casino games, FUN88 offers a safe and enjoyable platform for users to indulge in their passion for betting.

List of Countries Where FUN88 is Illegal

While FUN88 is legal in many countries, some have restrictions on online betting. Countries like North Korea, France,  Afghanistan, and Portugal have stricter regulations, making FUN88 illegal for users in those regions.

Country

Legal Status

India

Legal

Afghanistan

Illegal

Canada

Legal

Germany

Legal

Armenia

Legal

Nigeria

Legal

China

Illegal

Austria

Legal

Angola

Legal

Albania

Legal

South Africa

Legal

UK

Legal

Portugal

Illegal

Indonesia

Legal

Norway

Legal

Bahrain

Legal

Azerbaijan

Legal

Cuba

Illegal

Sweden

Legal

New Zealand

Legal

Bangladesh

Legal

France

Illegal

Fiji

Legal

Australia

Legal

North Korea

Illegal

Is FUN88 Safe to use in My State?

While FUN88 is legal in India overall, it's banned in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. However, you can still play if you have a bank account and access to the FUN88 app. For the rest of India, it's easy to play. 


Here is full India states to understand where Fun88 is legal or where is not:

State

Legal Status

Uttar Pradesh

Yes

Telangana

No

Goa

Yes

Tamil Nadu

Yes

Gujarat

Yes

Chhattisgarh

Yes

Odisha

No

Himachal Pradesh

Yes

Karnataka

Yes

Madhya Pradesh

Yes

Assam

No

Maharashtra

Yes

Arunachal Pradesh

Yes

Meghalaya

Yes

Haryana

Yes

Punjab

Yes

Mizoram

Yes

Jharkhand

Yes

Nagaland

Yes

Tripura

Yes

Sikkim

Yes

Uttarakhand

Yes

Manipur

Yes

West Bengal

Yes

Bihar

Yes

Rajasthan

Yes

Check if a Betting Site Is Trustworthy or Not

To check a betting site's legality, assess its credibility via license, payment methods, customer care, and security measures.

Gambling License

Ensure the betting site possesses a valid, verified license. FUN88 is owned by E Gambling Montenegro d.o.o. in cooperation with OG GLOBAL ACCESS LIMITED.

Security and Protection

Verify if the betting site provides security with a valid SSL certificate, offers reputable sportsbooks and casino platforms like Evolution Gaming, and has a clear privacy policy.

Payment Methods

Confirm if the betting site supports secure payment methods like UPI, Paytm, and local bank transfers. FUN88 offers these methods, ensuring safe betting transactions for users.

Customer Care

Make sure the betting site has helpful customer support for deposit, withdrawal, and other issues. FUN88 offers this support, making it easy for users to get help when needed.

Final Words!

FUN88 is a safe betting option in India due to its global reputation and long-standing presence in the world betting market. Trusted by users worldwide, FUN88 offers secure transactions, reliable customer support, and adherence to legal regulations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable betting experience for Indian players.

