Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Filmygyan Stands By Your Expectations By Being The Best Gossip Partner In Bollywood

FilmyGyan understands your intricacy and therefore, it puts on updates about every Bollywood star. They have also been an entertainment and digital partner for various Bollywood movies.

Filmygyan Stands By Your Expectations By Being The Best Gossip Partner In Bollywood
FilmyGyan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 3:03 pm

The whole nation loves to buzz about the masala stories of Bollywood. If you are a pro or anti Bollywood person, we believe that you still need some basic information to gossip about. Isn’t it? Therefore, social media is flooded with several entertainment pages and Filmygyan is one of them. However, its consistency, quality content and coverage can undoubtedly bestow you the best story from the filmy world.

The page was officially started in the year 2015 by Aftab Khan. In the course of eight years, Filmygyan has posted more than 600 posts on its page. May it be films, press releases or campaigns, they have covered almost everything. If you wish to know where the stars of the upcoming movie are carrying out their promotion, slide into Filmygyan’s social media pages and boom, you will find every miniature detail.

The Indian film industry is loaded with more than thousands of celebrities and following each one of them isn’t possible for every individual. Filmygyan understands your intricacy and therefore, it puts on updates about every Bollywood star. From Taimur Ali Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and many other Bollywood biggies are being covered by Filmygyan.

With the exception of presenting the lifestyles of notables from the film industry, Filmygyan also provides updates on television celebrities. For discerning the stories of your daily soap stars, you may slither to Filmygyan's baby page, Filmygyan Telly. Consider these platforms to be your one-stop shop for all exclusive and interesting blether. Filmygyan, your gossip partner, will never let you down.

They have also been an entertainment and digital partner for various Bollywood movies. Aftab Khan's Filmygyan has also strategized campaigns for films like KGF, Fukrey 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, etc. 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Everse Capital to become a distinguished Venture Capital Firm for Blockchain and Web3.0 Start ups

Everse Capital to become a distinguished Venture Capital Firm for Blockchain and Web3.0 Start ups

Influencer Karen Yurani Lopez On How She Outgrew And Attained Fame On The Social Media Platforms

Meet Esha Dhingra: An India-Born Influencer In London Who Is Creating Sparks With Her Excellent Content

Crazy Cats, A Unique Collection Of 7,777 Digital Creatures, Is Set To Debut Soon.

Can We Know About Divorce From Birth Chart

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

Curious Phenomenon