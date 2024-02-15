Tripura CM Launches Rs 5 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme For 4.15 Lakh Families

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched a universal health insurance scheme under which 4.15 lakh families in the northeastern state will get an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

Under the Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY) 4.15 lakh families including government employees who are not covered under PM-JAY will get the benefit of health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh each.

"People become helpless when medical emergency emerges. Many people who are not covered under PM-JAY visit me with a plea for financial assistance to meet exorbitant medical expenditure. It has become a constraint for me to help all these people. This has led me to think of an alternative arrangement for those people who need help for treatment", Saha said while launching the CM-JAY.