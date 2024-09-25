All Eyes On Ganderbal, Budgam, And Beerwah In Phase 2

Over 2.57 million voters will determine the fate of 239 candidates in this phase of the Legislative Assembly polls. The second phase will cover 26 constituencies across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam in the Kashmir Division, as well as Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in the Jammu Division.
In Kashmir, 15 constituencies are up for election, including Ganderbal, Central Shalteng, Budgam, and Beerwah. In the Jammu Division, 11 constituencies, including Rajouri (ST) and Budhal (ST), will also hold polls.
According to the latest electoral rolls, 2,578,099 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,312,730 men, 1,265,316 women, and 53 third-gender voters. Additionally, 120,612 voters aged 18 to 19 can participate.
In Ganderbal, 15 candidates are contesting, while 13 are running in Central Shalteng. In Budgam district, 8 candidates are in the race for Budgam, and 12 are competing in Beerwah.
As voters head to the polls in 26 constituencies across six districts, the future of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stands on the outcomes in Ganderbal and Budgam. After his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Omar did not take any chances and campaigned without any break in both seats after the Assembly elections were announced. In this campaign, Omar seemed more comfortable confronting political foes in the People's Democratic Party rather than the emotional appeals from Sugra Barkati, daughter of jailed separatist leader, 39-year-old Sarjan Barkati.
Conscious of what sentimental vote can do, during his campaign, Omar accused the Central government of conspiring against him by fielding jailed separatist leader Sarjan Barkati in Ganderbal. Omar insisted that “they” believed he would also contest from Beerwah, leading “them” to support Barkati's 17-year-old daughter, Sugra, to file nomination on behalf of her jailed father in that constituency as well. Instead, Omar said, he contested from Budgam to expose their conspiracy.
While Omar campaigned in almost all seats, his focus remained in Ganderbal and Budgam. As Sugra Barkati's rallies in Beerwah attracted large crowds, it put pressure on Nazir Khan, Engineer Rashid’s candidate from there, and he accused Sugra Barkati of misleading youths of the area and asked people to stop the teenager from campaigning.
Nazir Khan’s nervousness indicates that Omar Abdullah's shift to Budgam from Beerwah could turn out to be a smart move as it is easy to confront his political rival in the PDP rather than being drawn into the emotional campaign. This tactical change might serve him better in the changing political situation of Kashmir.
In Ganderbal, Omar faces challenges from Engineer Rashid’s candidate Sheikh Ashiq, jailed separatist leader Sarjan Barkati and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Bashir Ahmed Mir. While in Budgam Omar faces Aga Syed Muntazir of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Omar in Budgam, however, enjoys support of Muntazir’s cousin and senior NC leader Aga Ruhullah who is also sitting NC Member Parliament from Srinagar-Budgam constituency.
Omar talks conspiracy
During his rallies, Omar accused the central government of trying to create emotional sentiments against him. “When Engineer Rashid filed his nomination from jail (during parliamentary polls), I didn’t doubt his intentions, as he has contested elections before. But now, I see it as a conspiracy against me,” Omar stated. He stated Barkati’s papers were rejected from his native seat in Shopian in south Kashmir before being accepted to contest against him. “How is this happening?” he asked. Omar said that he contested from two seats to expose what he perceives as a coordinated effort to undermine him. “They identified only two constituencies—Ganderbal and Beerwah—where I was likely to contest again,” he said. While Omar defended Jamaat-e-Islami, saying that they are contesting in their own areas, he says others have been brought to only contest against him. “It’s a conspiracy orchestrated by the central government. When we speak, we address your emotions and concerns. We are not here to be bought,” he added.
Mehbooba recalls 1987
In their rallies in Budgam and Ganderbal, the PDP leaders accused the NC of creating problems for Kashmiris.
Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti and Waheed Parra attacked the politics of the National Conference, holding the party responsible for “current state of Kashmir.” “They are the same people when in power they would say there is no Kashmir issue, when out of power they say there is Kashmir issue,” Mehbooba said at one of her rallies in Budgam. “When out of power they called for a plebiscite and when in power they say long live India. People of Budgam shouldn’t become a stepney of Omar Abdullah’s electoral vehicle if his Ganderbal tire is damaged,” she said.
In Soibug area of Budgam, which is hometown of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Sallahudin, Mehbooba accused the National Conference of rigging, triggering militancy in the region.
In 1987, Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, now known as Syed Salahuddin, was a candidate for the Assembly polls from Amira Kadal, a constituency in the heart of Srinagar. He represented the Muslim United Front (MUF), an alliance that included Jamaat-e-Islami. Despite leading by a significant margin, Salahuddin was allegedly declared defeated by National Conference candidate Mohiuddin Shah. The NC candidate was announced the winner by a margin of 4,289 votes, triggering a shock in Kashmir. After the results, Salahuddin, along with his campaign manager Yasin Malik and other supporters, were arrested without any formal charges.
Reminding people of Soibugh of 1987 polls, Mehbooba said, “they indulged in electoral rigging in 1987 and youths picked up guns under compulsion. Our graveyards got filled, our youth had to leave this place.”
Cries of Sugra Barkati
Sugra Barkati's campaign across the Beerwah constituency was an emotional one, reminding people that her parents are in jail. “I was compelled to campaign for this election when our mother was arrested. I don’t have any support. I came here and I will get justice here. I have come to you, I will get justice,” she added.
Sarjan Barkati is a separatist known for his Azadi slogans. Despite his nomination in Zainapora in South Kashmir being rejected on August 28, Barkati, widely recognised as "Azadi chacha," filed nomination against Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal and Beerwah. However, Omar didn’t contest in Beerwah.
Having come into the spotlight during the 2016 protest rallies across South Kashmir after Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani’s killing, Barkati earned the nickname “freedom chacha” for his distinctive sloganeering. Barkati was booked in 30 cases related to these rallies and was arrested in October 2016 under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Although he was released two years later, he was re-arrested under the PSA. He was released in November 2022 and then arrested again in August 2023. Nearly three months after his arrest, Barkati's wife Shabroza Barkati was also arrested in connection with the same case. In her emotional appeals, Sugra sang prison songs and people were seen weeping and crying.
Nazir Khan, the Awami Itihad Party candidate from Beerwah, seemed concerned about Sugra Barkati’s campaign. He accused her of influencing local youth, saying, “She is wearing a burqa and moves with strangers.” Khan went on to say, “She has no right to contest here. All she does is cry, and that’s not what our community needs. We can’t allow her to defame our area.”
“[If she wins] There will be a drought in our area. We must stop her. You should challenge her and confront her on social media. She is spending nights with strangers and has no shame. It’s all just a performance,” Khan stated, urging the community to prevent her from speaking and campaigning in Beerwah.