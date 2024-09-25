All Eyes On Ganderbal, Budgam, And Beerwah In Phase 2

Introduction

Over 2.57 million voters will determine the fate of 239 candidates in this phase of the Legislative Assembly polls. The second phase will cover 26 constituencies across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam in the Kashmir Division, as well as Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in the Jammu Division.

In Kashmir, 15 constituencies are up for election, including Ganderbal, Central Shalteng, Budgam, and Beerwah. In the Jammu Division, 11 constituencies, including Rajouri (ST) and Budhal (ST), will also hold polls.

According to the latest electoral rolls, 2,578,099 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,312,730 men, 1,265,316 women, and 53 third-gender voters. Additionally, 120,612 voters aged 18 to 19 can participate.

In Ganderbal, 15 candidates are contesting, while 13 are running in Central Shalteng. In Budgam district, 8 candidates are in the race for Budgam, and 12 are competing in Beerwah.