Indian Nationals Among Top New US Citizens In 2022: Report

According to a recent report released by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), a total of 65,960 Indian nationals officially attained United States citizenship in the fiscal year 2022, marking India as the second-largest source country for new citizens after Mexico. The report sheds light on the naturalisation trends within the diverse landscape of America's immigrant population.
The CRS report highlights that in 2022, a staggering 969,380 individuals across various nationalities successfully completed the naturalisation process to become US citizens. Notably, individuals born in Mexico constituted the largest cohort of naturalised citizens, followed closely by those from India, the Philippines, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.
Drawing from data provided by the American Community Survey of the US Census Bureau, the report underscores the significant presence of foreign-born individuals in the United States. With an estimated 46 million foreign-born residents in 2022, comprising approximately 14 percent of the total population, the cultural mosaic of America continues to evolve.
However, despite the substantial number of Indian nationals obtaining US citizenship, the CRS report reveals that a significant portion of India-born foreign nationals residing in the US remain ineligible for naturalisation. Approximately 42 percent of India-born individuals are currently ineligible, according to the report.
Among the key factors affecting naturalisation rates are processing backlogs faced by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). While the agency has made strides in reducing the backlog of naturalisation applications since fiscal year 2020, challenges persist. As of the end of fiscal year 2023, approximately 408,000 naturalisation applications were pending completion, a notable decrease from previous years.
Moreover, the report underscores variations in naturalisation rates based on the country of origin. Immigrants from countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Russia, Jamaica, and Pakistan exhibit higher percentages of naturalised foreign-born individuals compared to those from Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, and Brazil.
To qualify for naturalisation, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), including being a lawful permanent resident for at least five years. Despite the challenges and disparities, the pursuit of US citizenship remains a significant milestone for many immigrants, reflecting their commitment to integration and participation in American society.