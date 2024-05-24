Standard Chartered Bullish On Ethereum ETF Approval: Here Are The Top 5 ERC20 Tokens To HODL

British multinational banking giant Standard Chartered predicts the Ethereum-ETF approval could occur and is standing by their $8,000 ETH prediction for 2024. In a recent conversation with Bloomberg, the bank predicted that the Ether sport ETFs will go live in the United States this week with 80% to 90% confidence.
As a result, sentiment in ERC20 based projects is at its highest levels, and the five that have stood out the most include KangaMoon (KANG), Render (RNDR), Mantle (MNT), Uniswap (UNI) and Arbitrum (ARB). Today, we will explore the on-chart metrics to see how far they can rise.
Top 5 ERC20 Tokens to Buy Before the Ethereum ETH Approval for Maximum Returns
We will now take a deeper look into the world of each one of these top 5 ERC20 tokens to see which one trader should consider for diversification in 2024 prior to the Ethereum ETF approval for maximum returns.
1. KangaMoon (KANG) Fuses P2E With Social-Fi To Expand Its Token’s Utility
KangaMoon (KANG) disrupts the memecoin landscape by forging a novel synergy between Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics, Social-Fi integration, and a native KANG token. This introduction of an innovative trifecta fosters a robust ecosystem that transcends the limitations of traditional memecoins which are often hype-driven, and offers substantial utility and fostering long-term growth potential.
The ongoing presale has gained major trader appeal as over 32,000 users signed up for the platform, and the presale has exceeded $6.9 million. Analysts anticipate this figure to surpass $7.5 million by the month’s end, as the presale strategically introduces Social-Fi elements to incentivize pre-launch social media engagement, fostering a strong community foundation. This, combined with the token’s utility in the P2E game, where it’s given as a reward for the completion of battles and tournaments, positions it as a compelling investment opportunity within the meme coin space.
KANG’s price has already experienced a remarkable surge of 400%, rising from 0.005 to $0.025. The current Bonus Presale offers a limited window to acquire KANG at a discounted price before a potential 100x price increase, as it is already on top of CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko but will be listed on the BitMart CEX soon, fostering major growth, making it the best cryptocurrency to buy now.
2. Render’s OctaneX Gains Major Exposure – Can This Drive Demand Further?
Render (RNDR) is nearing the peak of its popularity, as OctaneX, a technology that runs on top of it, was featured at Apple’s keynote event. This can potentially drive Render crypto demand further as Apple’s users can augment the massive increase in rendering power through M4 chips.
As a result of this, the Render price has seen a bullish trend on the charts and is up on the weekly scale, nearing the $12 price barrier. Based on the latest on-chart metrics, its future is positive as according to the Render price prediction it can reach $16.23 by the end of 2024.
3. Mantle Crypto Expands the Ecosystem and Passes $1 – What’s Next?
Mantle (MNT) is expanding its functionality as cross-chain messaging and truly decentralized interaction options landed on top of its ecosystem. Through Map Protocol, the interoperability was brought to new heights, and this has significantly increased the demand and appeal of the Mantle crypto.
Based on the chart data, the Mantle price is heading upwards on a weekly level, and broke above $1, which marked a monumental milestone for the crypto. According to the Mantle price prediction, it can rise to $1.29 by the end of 2024, positioning it as the best crypto to buy.
4. Uniswap To Cross $300B in Volume – How Far Can Its Price Go?
Uniswap (UNI) has blown up in popularity as the all-time high Layer-2 volume on its Protocol neared $300 billion, positioning it as the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) as-well. Moreover, the Uniswap crypto has been at an uptrend, as its weekly performance is rocketting.
During the past week, the Uniswap price is up 30%, but its growth is not over as it's nearing the $10 price barrier. If it breaks above it, it is poised to see far more gains, as according to the Uniswap price prediction it can reach $11.22 by the end of 2024.
5. Arbitrum Price Bullish Following Farcaster Integration
Arbitrum (ARB) announced that Farcaster had just integrated into the biggest community. To celebrate this development, the team is hosting Frame it, which is a buildathon for developers to create Frames on top of Arbitrum with massive rewards, and this can contribute towards the increased usage of the Arbitrum crypto and the evolution of its ecosystem, placing ARB as the best crypto to buy.
Based on the latest on-chart metrics, the Arbitrum price is up 16% on the weekly level as it passed the $1.20 price barrier and is now poised to see far more significant growth. According to the Arbitrum price prediction, this crypto can spike up to $1.71 by Q4 of 2024.
Moving Ahead With the Top ERC20-Based Tokens
The Ethereum ETF approval is potentially closer than ever before, and with optimism coming from Standard Chartered, ERC20 tokens are spiking in popularity. Based on the latest on-chart metrics, it's clear that Render, Mantle, Uniswap, and Arbitrum all showcased major growth on the charts.
The most significant gains were made by KangaMoon with its 400% price uptrend, and with its entry into the P2E market and its unique Social-Fi elements, not only can it raise over $7.5 million, but it can provide massive returns. As a result, the Bonus Stage presale is the last opportunity for traders to grab this major ERC20 token at a discount before it explodes in value.
