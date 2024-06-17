Cricket

Pakistan Vs Ireland Match Report, T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan To Three-Wicket Win Over Ireland

Both Pakistan and Ireland are out of the tournament. Meanwhile, India and debutants USA progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group A

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Kolkata.
info_icon

Shaheen Shah Afridi's name echoed with cheers from the fans as he led Pakistan with exceptional performances in both bowling and batting, guiding them to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday, June 16. (Highlights|More Cricket News)

The match started with Pakistan winning the toss and deciding to bowl first in the match 36 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir dominated with the new ball, playing a pivotal role in Pakistan limiting Ireland to 106 for nine in a dead rubber.

Captains of Ireland and Pakistan, Paul Stirling (first from left) and Babar Azam during the toss of IRE vs PAK 1st T20I match on May 10, Friday 2024. - X | Cricket Ireland
Pakistan Vs Ireland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It looked like Shaheen Afridi was making up for Pakistan's previous performances, as he returned with impressive bowling figures of 3/22, while Mohammad Amir scalped two wickets for 11 runs. The Pakistan bowlers ignited fire from the outset on a damp pitch after opting to bowl. Imad Wasim also bowled brilliantly in the middle overs, claiming 3/8, while Haris Rauf contributed with one wicket.

All the bowlers were at work from PAK and then it was the batters' turn to live up to their effort.

In the second innings, Pakistani players adopted a slow and steady approach, but they were losing wickets along the way. They were reduced to 57 for 5 in 9.3 overs before skipper Babar Azam (32 not out) and Abbas Afridi (17) did the repair job. Barry McCarthy (3/15) was the pick of Ireland bowlers.

It became a tense situation, but once again, Shaheen Shah Afridi came through to support Babar Azam, who remained not out at the crease. Afridi hit the final two sixes to secure Pakistan's victory. He became player of the match.

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 106 for 9 in 20 overs (Gareth Delany 31, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/22, Imad Wasim 3/8, Mohammad Amir 2/11).

Pakistan: 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 32 not out; Barry McCarthy 3/15).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand Accident: Three Children Among 5 Killed After Two Cars Fall Into Gorges
  2. ‘Khata Khat…’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Slams Karnataka Govt Over Fuel Price Hike
  3. Breaking News June 16: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  4. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
  5. J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held
Entertainment News
  1. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
  2. Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her 'Bridgerton' Role In Season 4 With Jonathan Bailey
  3. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
  4. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'
  5. Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Ireland Match Report, T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan To Three-Wicket Win Over Ireland
  2. Sports News Highlights June 16: India Women Beat South Africa Women In 1st ODI; Netherlands Hand Poland Defeat At UEFA Euro 2024
  3. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Shaheen Afridi, The Bowler, Saves Pakistan's Batting Unit As They Win By 3 Wickets
  4. Copa America 2024: Brazil Confirm Final Squad For Continental Tournament - Check Who Missed Out
  5. Portugal Vs Czechia, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
World News
  1. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  2. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
  3. Why New Zealand Scrapped 'Burping Tax' On Livestock?
  4. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  5. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow