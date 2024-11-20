Hub4Business

Sant Singh Chatwal, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, And Vikas Khanna Celebrate Gurpurab At NJPAC, New Jersey

Organized by the nonprofit Let’s Share A Meal, the evening was a luminous blend of spirituality, artistry, and philanthropy, attracting prominent attendees like Sant Singh Chatwal, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, and renowned chef Vikas Khanna.

On November 9, 2024, the Sikh community came together at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The event, “Oneness: A Light for Humanity,” was a profound tribute to the founder of Sikhism, honoring his timeless teachings of equality, unity, and selfless service. Organized by the nonprofit Let’s Share A Meal, the evening was a luminous blend of spirituality, artistry, and philanthropy, attracting prominent attendees like Sant Singh Chatwal, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, and renowned chef Vikas Khanna.

A Night of Spirituality and Inspiration

The event, spearheaded by the visionary Onkar Singh and his dedicated team—Gurprakash Singh, Jasmine Kaur, Harleen Kaur, Ranjit Singh, and Prabhleen Kaur—transformed NJPAC into a sanctuary of devotion and unity. With the support of countless volunteers, the celebration brought to life Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of Oneness. 

The audience was enraptured by Shivpreet Singh’s soulful rendition of the Siddh Gosht, a sacred discourse of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His performance set a reflective tone for the evening, followed by the mesmerizing vocals of Harshdeep Kaur. Her recital of the Mool Mantar and the celebrated “Nanak Aaya” enveloped the venue in a serene spiritual ambiance. 

Adding to the evening’s devotional fervor were Bhai Satvinder Singh and Bhai Harvinder Singh, whose kirtan touched the hearts of all present. Artist Vilas Nayak brought a unique vibrancy to the event with a live painting that captured the essence of Guru Nanak’s teachings. Calligraphers Hargun Kaur and Simran Kaur created live Gurbani art, while Kanwar Grewal’s passionate Sufi performance concluded the evening on a powerful and uplifting note.

A Commitment to Seva

This Gurpurab celebration was not only a spiritual gathering but also a philanthropic milestone. The Sangat collectively raised $750,000 to support Let’s Share A Meal’s mission of organizing langar (community meals) and seva (selfless service) for underserved communities. Since its inception in 2012, the nonprofit has touched over 100,000 lives, embodying Guru Nanak’s vision of compassion in action. 

Honoring Esteemed Guests

Sant Singh Chatwal, a stalwart of the Sikh community, emphasized langar’s profound role as a symbol of equality and inclusivity, integral to Guru Nanak’s teachings. 

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a global entrepreneur and cultural ambassador, along with his wife, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, a renowned parenting and lifestyle influencer, underscored the importance of preserving Sikh values for future generations. Their presence highlighted the universal relevance of Guru Nanak’s message in fostering understanding and harmony. 

Chef Vikas Khanna, celebrated worldwide for his contributions to Indian cuisine, praised the evening’s emphasis on seva, describing it as a living embodiment of Guru Nanak’s teachings of compassion and humanity.

An Enduring Legacy of Oneness

The NJPAC celebration was a remarkable homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s enduring legacy. From Shivpreet Singh’s meditative melodies to Vilas Nayak’s evocative art, every element reflected the spirit of Oneness. The performances by Harshdeep Kaur and Kanwar Grewal, coupled with the intricate artistry of Hargun Kaur and Simran Kaur, created an unforgettable tapestry of devotion and creativity.

As the Sangat departed with hearts full of inspiration, the event reaffirmed Guru Nanak’s vision—a world illuminated by love, equality, and unity. The 555th Gurpurab was not just a celebration but a call to action, encouraging all to embody and spread the light of humanity Guru Nanak envisioned.

