Sant Singh Chatwal, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, And Vikas Khanna Celebrate Gurpurab At NJPAC, New Jersey

On November 9, 2024, the Sikh community came together at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The event, “Oneness: A Light for Humanity,” was a profound tribute to the founder of Sikhism, honoring his timeless teachings of equality, unity, and selfless service. Organized by the nonprofit Let’s Share A Meal, the evening was a luminous blend of spirituality, artistry, and philanthropy, attracting prominent attendees like Sant Singh Chatwal, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, and renowned chef Vikas Khanna.