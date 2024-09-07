Is Flipkart Minutes The New Santa? Bengaluru Man Gets Free PS5 With TV Order

Imagine ordering a television and, along with it, receiving a surprise PlayStation 5—completely free of charge! Too good to be true? Well, this is exactly what happened to a Bengaluru man, according to his post on X (formerly Twitter). The post, which has now gone viral, showcases the power of Flipkart Minutes, a rapid delivery service from Flipkart that is delighting customers across the country with unexpected surprises.

The X user, who goes by the handle Arjun Rajkishore, shared his story online, revealing how he ordered a TV and received a PS5 as a complimentary gift. This unexpected windfall sparked a buzz online, with social media users reacting with excitement and envy. Flipkart’s Minutes service seems to be pulling off the ultimate marketing coup—delivering happiness, quite literally, right to people’s doorsteps.

Surprise, Surprise!

Flipkart Minutes isn’t new to surprising its customers. The company has cleverly incorporated a guerilla marketing strategy to make every delivery a potential delight. Earlier instances of this include a woman receiving safety pins with her saree order, and another customer discovering a toy car and a pack of Nimbu Mirchi in their delivery box. These small but significant surprises have been the talk of the town and are fueling more curiosity about Flipkart’s relatively new rapid delivery service.

Here are some of the quirky examples that have been shared on X:

Toy Car & Nimbu Mirchi: A user posted about receiving a toy car and a pack of Nimbu Mirchi along with their original order, sharing their amusement at Flipkart’s unique approach to marketing. Saree & Safety Pins: Another user shared how they were pleasantly surprised to find safety pins included with their saree order, an added bonus that showed Flipkart’s attention to detail and customer needs. Laptop Delivered Early: A customer expressed their amazement at receiving a laptop much earlier than expected, highlighting Flipkart Minutes’ efficiency in meeting delivery deadlines.

These surprise deliveries are becoming the hallmark of Flipkart Minutes, a service that not only fulfills customer orders but also enhances the overall shopping experience. By including complimentary items, Flipkart is winning over customers in a market that is increasingly competitive and saturated with delivery services.