Hub4Business

Is Flipkart Minutes The New Santa? Bengaluru Man Gets Free PS5 With TV Order

The X user, who goes by the handle Arjun Rajkishore, shared his story online, revealing how he ordered a TV and received a PS5 as a complimentary gift. This unexpected windfall sparked a buzz online, with social media users reacting with excitement and envy. Flipkart’s Minutes service seems to be pulling off the ultimate marketing coup—delivering happiness, quite literally, right to people’s doorsteps.

Arjun Rajkishore
Is Flipkart Minutes The New Santa? Bengaluru Man Gets Free PS5 With TV Order
info_icon

Imagine ordering a television and, along with it, receiving a surprise PlayStation 5—completely free of charge! Too good to be true? Well, this is exactly what happened to a Bengaluru man, according to his post on X (formerly Twitter). The post, which has now gone viral, showcases the power of Flipkart Minutes, a rapid delivery service from Flipkart that is delighting customers across the country with unexpected surprises.

The X user, who goes by the handle Arjun Rajkishore, shared his story online, revealing how he ordered a TV and received a PS5 as a complimentary gift. This unexpected windfall sparked a buzz online, with social media users reacting with excitement and envy. Flipkart’s Minutes service seems to be pulling off the ultimate marketing coup—delivering happiness, quite literally, right to people’s doorsteps.

Surprise, Surprise!

Flipkart Minutes isn’t new to surprising its customers. The company has cleverly incorporated a guerilla marketing strategy to make every delivery a potential delight. Earlier instances of this include a woman receiving safety pins with her saree order, and another customer discovering a toy car and a pack of Nimbu Mirchi in their delivery box. These small but significant surprises have been the talk of the town and are fueling more curiosity about Flipkart’s relatively new rapid delivery service.

Here are some of the quirky examples that have been shared on X:

  1. Toy Car & Nimbu Mirchi: A user posted about receiving a toy car and a pack of Nimbu Mirchi along with their original order, sharing their amusement at Flipkart’s unique approach to marketing.

  2. Saree & Safety Pins: Another user shared how they were pleasantly surprised to find safety pins included with their saree order, an added bonus that showed Flipkart’s attention to detail and customer needs.

  3. Laptop Delivered Early: A customer expressed their amazement at receiving a laptop much earlier than expected, highlighting Flipkart Minutes’ efficiency in meeting delivery deadlines.

These surprise deliveries are becoming the hallmark of Flipkart Minutes, a service that not only fulfills customer orders but also enhances the overall shopping experience. By including complimentary items, Flipkart is winning over customers in a market that is increasingly competitive and saturated with delivery services.
Flipkart Minutes
info_icon

A Brilliant Marketing Strategy

Flipkart’s guerilla marketing strategy is proving to be a hit, especially in an age where brand loyalty can be difficult to maintain. The surprise element introduced by Minutes is working as a powerful differentiator in a space where speed and convenience have become baseline expectations. These unexpected gifts create a positive emotional connection between customers and the brand, making Flipkart not just a marketplace, but a provider of pleasant surprises.

This approach does more than just delight customers—it encourages repeat purchases. When consumers know that they might receive a complimentary gift, they are more likely to order from Flipkart again, simply for the thrill of the experience. In a way, Flipkart Minutes is capitalizing on the excitement of unboxing, making every order feel like a potential jackpot.

Moreover, this strategy showcases the wide range of products that Flipkart Minutes can offer. From gaming consoles to safety pins, the variety speaks to the flexibility and inventory at the company’s disposal. This, in turn, positions Flipkart Minutes as a versatile and comprehensive service, offering more than just standard deliveries. Competitors in the market may find it challenging to keep up with this level of innovation and customer engagement.

Word of Mouth Marketing

The brilliance of Flipkart’s strategy lies in the conversations it sparks. By turning each delivery into a potential talking point, Flipkart is creating a wave of organic word-of-mouth marketing. Social media platforms like X become the vehicle through which these experiences are shared and amplified, drawing more attention to the brand. In essence, Flipkart is leveraging its own customers to promote the service, making the entire process feel more authentic and personal.

As the e-commerce landscape becomes more crowded, companies need to find new ways to stand out. Flipkart Minutes is doing just that by focusing on surprise and delight, rather than simply fast delivery. And in doing so, it’s creating a customer base that is not only satisfied but eager to share their experiences with others.

In the end, Flipkart Minutes may just be the new Santa Claus for e-commerce enthusiasts, delivering joy in the form of unexpected gifts and ensuring that every order comes with a little extra magic.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
  2. SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics
  3. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
Football News
  1. FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics
  2. KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics
  3. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  5. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past
  2. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  3. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  4. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  5. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  2. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
  3. Uncrewed Boeing Starliner Reaches Earth Without Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore| Mission's Challenges, Delays, And Impact On Astronauts
  4. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  5. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  2. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  3. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs