Flam And Flipkart Revolutionize Big Billion Days Sale With Groundbreaking Mixed Reality Integration

The Big Billion Days Sale has always been about offering the best deals, but now, with the integration of Mixed Reality, Flipkart is offering much more than discounts—it’s providing an enriched shopping journey. The partnership with Flam represents Flipkart’s willingness to innovate, not only in terms of the deals it offers but also in how it connects with consumers. By leveraging MR, Flipkart is creating an experience that is both engaging and enjoyable, setting itself apart from competitors.