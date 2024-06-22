Angela Rebello Hosts ‘Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2024’ - A beauty Conclave, Like Never Before

Flipkart, the e-commerce behemoth, proudly announced the second edition of the highly anticipated Glam Up Fest 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre. This grandiose beauty and lifestyle gathering showcased 70 top global brands and attracted over 4,000 influencers, making it a landmark event in the industry. At the helm was Angela Rebello, a luminary in the events and entertainment sector, who marked a significant milestone by hosting this prestigious fest.