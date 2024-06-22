Hub4Business

Angela Rebello Hosts ‘Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2024’ - A beauty Conclave, Like Never Before

Angela Rebello’s role as the official host of Glam Up Fest 2024 stands as a significant achievement. Her expertise and elegance set a new benchmark for hosting such impactful events.

Flipkart, the e-commerce behemoth, proudly announced the second edition of the highly anticipated Glam Up Fest 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre. This grandiose beauty and lifestyle gathering showcased 70 top global brands and attracted over 4,000 influencers, making it a landmark event in the industry. At the helm was Angela Rebello, a luminary in the events and entertainment sector, who marked a significant milestone by hosting this prestigious fest.

The Glam Up Fest was a vibrant convergence of local and international brands, celebrating with Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Taha Shah Badussha, Adah Sharma & Ishq Vishk Rebound Cast - Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan and Pashmina Roshan. The event saw 14 unique brand launches throughout the day, with celebrities and influencers partaking in captivating moments with the ever-charismatic Emcee, Angela Rebello. The experience was further enhanced by immersive brand booths leveraging Flipkart's cutting-edge AR and VR capabilities, including tools like Virtual Try-On and Skin Analysers, revolutionizing the shopping experience.

Reflecting on her role, Angela Rebello expressed, "Hosting the Glam Up Fest 2024 was 48 hours of sheer hard and smart work, resulting in a historic event journey. It was a privilege to be part of an event that brought together such a diverse range of beauty and lifestyle products.  This milestone has been both professionally rewarding and personally fulfilling. 

Angela's dedication as a professional ensured that every brand received ample spotlight and every celebrity was highlighted with flair. 

The event featured co-curated experiential brand zones by renowned names such as Revlon, Reebok, Mamaearth, Himalaya, Cetaphil, Bellavita, Just Herbs, L'Oreal, Lakme, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, and Neutrogena, among others. These zones showcased new launches, exclusive deals, and signature collections. The day-long extravaganza was filled with notable brand launches, interactive activities, beauty demonstrations, product trials, and dedicated photo and video stations.

Key speakers from Flipkart, including Manjari Singhal, Head of Business, FMCG and General Merchandise, and Hemant Badri, Head of Supply Chain and SVP, Customer Experience and Re-Commerce, shared their insights on technological innovations in the beauty and personal care industry. Siddharth Patwari from Acme Experience remarked, "We set out to elevate Glam Up Fest 2024 to unprecedented heights within India's beauty and personal care industry.

Angela Rebello’s role as the official host of Glam Up Fest 2024 stands as a significant achievement. Her expertise and elegance set a new benchmark for hosting such impactful events. This once-in-a-decade event was record-breaking with numerous launches within hours, further solidifying Angela's standing as a trailblazer in the world of events and entertainment.

