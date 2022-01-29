Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Culture & Society
Weekend Reads

The Tear-Soaked Business of Matrimony and Matchmaking

Marriage is a life-long commitment. The stem and root of this institution had to be deep understanding of the each other. Can it be achieved via an updated resume and a few meetings?

The Tear-Soaked Business of Matrimony and Matchmaking
The tear-soaked business of matrimony and matchmaking. - Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:55 pm

Not convinced by the proposition of arranged marriage, I am one of those who put themselves out there to be judged on biodata and a photograph that, in no way, does justice to the woman I am or will be in the future. Recently, I hired the services of a rookie matchmaker. The matchmaker approached me through a friend in October. Those days, I was in a trance of sorts — of being in love with someone for six years and having forced my liberal mother to send the marriage proposal to his family. The response: A ‘No’. The man I loved or thought I loved, was seeing someone else. Confusion and depression followed. My advancing age and sagging skin acted as catalysts, pushing me through the black hole of desperation. 

I ignored the matchmaker, a woman, for a month. But, finally, I succumbed and told her to send me the sample profile of a guy. She sent it to me and I immediately took it to him as he seemed to be my type. I was told he lived in Paris and would meet me when he would come to India. So, I transferred the money to her. The very next day, she called me to say that the man in question had rejected me, based on my photograph. 

What happened next was anyone’s guess. First came the resurfacing of low self-esteem issues. Being a daughter of a policeman, however, I did not lie back and sulk. I registered a complaint and got my money back. I also sent a nasty message to the so-called good-looking guy from France about his shallow outlook that made him judge women over their looks. 

Related stories

Same-Sex Love: Commitment Issues And The Matter Of Marriage

The Anatomy Of Love: Mating And Marriage In India's Tribal Culture  

Sabarna Roy Releases His 8th Literary Work, A Marriage, An Affair, And A Friendship

The matchmaking business is tear-soaked. The process is harrowing. A woman is judged solely on the basis of her looks; she is put under the microscopic lens of her suitor and his family. It is in no way good for one’s mental health. As if there weren’t enough problems in life already, it adds another: you shop for a husband and find out you have been short-changed. These matrimonial services sell the dream by playing on the vulnerabilities of the unmarried. Marriage is a life-long commitment and the stem and root of this institution had to be a deep understanding of each other. Can one achieve this through an updated resume and a few meetings?

 she is put under the microscopic lens of her suitor and his family. I"...she is put under the microscopic lens of her suitor and his family." (Credit: Shutterstock)


This matchmaking industry burns a hole in one’s pockets but leaves with no guarantee that the mission to find the life partner will be accomplished. During the process, however, it leaves one nervous, anxious and questioning one’s self-worth. After the fiasco, in a rush of dejection, I researched many such services — all exclusive and claiming to be confidential. 

Looking back, the whole process was tiring. The routine but immensely inane questions around height, weight and caste bogged me down. How about what I like? What is my perception of life? What do I look for in a life-long partnership? I have come to the conclusion that the business of finding love is flawed and can do no good unless we change as a society. In our quest to find the right partner, we must start by asking the right questions. The three coffee dates cannot do the trick.  

In the end, we all end up finding someone or the other: what’s destined for us ultimately comes to us. But my first-ever experience of matrimonial services scarred me forever. Can we grow up and ask why so many men and women are still single, looking for love in the wrong places, where exploitation is the norm? Once this issue is addressed, people will be meeting one another organically more often. Until then, we need to introspect. 
 

Tags

Culture & Society Culture & Society Marriage Matchmaking Weddings Matrimony Arranged Marriage
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Culture & Society

Poems: Rearranging The Refrigerator As Per Amma’s Instructions On A Video Call

Poems: Rearranging The Refrigerator As Per Amma’s Instructions On A Video Call

Kerala Temples And The Fascinating Art of Mural Painting

The Poet And The Muse: Binoy Majumdar’s Obsession For Goddess Gayatri

 A Dog Named Cat And Other Canines 

The Unfelt Presence | Documenting The Life Of An Old Woman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway