The Emerging Alternate: How Indie Films Are Bringing Feminist Themes To Screen

The characters of the mother in both ‘All India Rank’ and ‘Laapata Ladies’, played with such depth and innocence by Geeta Sharma, are alike and so different. In ‘All India Rank’, she understands her son’s pain, empathises with her husband, and yet rationally discusses a plan B in case of impending failure of her son making it to IIT. In ‘Laapata Ladies’, we also see her yearning for female friendships and solidarities in the space of the home — a critical dialogue, a very large need that forms the building blocks of patriarchy. This is such a welcome change, especially when we look at the trajectory of the represented Indian mother in commercial Hindi cinema, from being a moral compass to a scheming mother-in-law, to being pedestalised for her choices and sacrifices over time.

The women leads is where the difference is sharpest. Far from being ornamental and objectified, the women are real. They have dreams and are powered by them. Those dreams are rooted in ideas of identity, love, curiosity and achievements. Of being able to live through life with knowledge, which they recognise as their greatest freedom. Both the characters of Sarika (‘All India Rank’) and Jaya (‘Laapata Ladies’) are rooted in this desire to dream and see it become a reality. Possibly the greatest equaliser is the ability to dream even if not making them realities. There is a line in ‘Lapataa Ladies’ that says “sapne dekhne ki maafi nahin maangi jaati (you do not apologise for having dreams)” which is a gloriously simple way of showing us the power of dreams.