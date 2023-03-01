The Journey From Being A Wedding Planner To One Of India's Top Mom Influencers Yuvika Abrol - @yuvi.says

Yuvika is a Parenting Influencer / Mom Influencer. Her Instagram @yuvi.says showcases her life as a stylish mom, her relationship with her daughter, her fun side as a comedy creator and her entrepreneurial skills as a Co-Founder of a Networking Community. She wishes to influence and encourage as many women as possible and wants them to spread their wings and live their dreams even after marriage or parenthood.

Her 'Influencing' journey started five years back with just buying a DSLR camera purely out of a passion for capturing and posting her child's pictures. Little did she know that her comedy videos would catch the attention of millions and she would be a well-known personality in the Parenting Communities of the country.

Yuvika believes that to stand out and make a name for oneself, one must have a strong USP or a niche which in her case is Comedy/ Parenting Humour.

Her reels on Saasu Maa, Preeto (her Punjabi character), and the ones with her daughter are most loved by the audience. She is fascinated by the love she receives from her fellow women, friends, and followers, motivating her to create more relatable and shareable content.

Besides being a successful Mommy Influencer, Yuvika is also the Co-Founder of a Networking Community for women - @mumbaimumtribe, where they hold networking meet-ups, refer job and work opportunities, collaborate with brands, and much more.

Yuvika's strong fan following, and connect with her audience, a huge lineup of international and Indian brands, and her understanding of creating creative content have paved the way for her to be the Official Social Media Partner and a Mentor for Content Creation for Mrs.India Inc - the official and most prestigious Beauty Pageant for married women across the country where we recently witnessed Mrs. India win Mrs. World Pageant and bring the crown back after 21 years.

Some of her noteworthy achievements includes :

- Being a part of the sub-focus group of the Netflix India Team for Parents' and Kids' titles.

- Has a dedicated mommy special on the very popular reality show “ Khatra Khatra Khatra “ on Colors TV.

- TVCs for Dabur Sanitize and Superbottoms and various DVCs for brands like Olay that also feature her as one of the Top Mommy Influencers of the country, MasterCard, and SBILife.

- Various digital appearances as an expert on the Mom Influencer ecosystem with Sunny Leone, Nisha Rawal, and Shruti Seth.

- Her page has been recommended by 'Miss Malini' and various other platforms like Baby Chakra, Digital Scholar, and Galleri5 as one of the Top Mom Influencers to follow on Instagram, besides actors Sameera Reddy and Chavvi Mittal.

- Open the show and walk the ramp for the prestigious Times Fashion Week 2022, where she represented her Mommy Community by supporting a talented Mom Fashion Designer.

Some of her most significant brand collaborations include big names such as Google, Netflix, Amazon, Flipkart, IKEA, Volkswagen, Dyson, L'Oréal, Nestle, Dyson, ITC, Godrej, Mia by Tanishq, Caratlane, Nykaa, Nickelodeon, Disney, FirstCry, Cordelia Cruises, Ferrero Rocher, Ponds, Pampers and many more!

Her vision is to speard smiles and inspire mothers in India to foster a friendly relationship with their children which will help build a bond of mutual respect.

Her page is a must-follow to keep up with all the upcoming trends: @yuvi.says on Instagram.

https://instagram.com/yuvi.says?