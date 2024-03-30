Revolutionizing Maritime Engineering: The Vedam Design Story

The journey of Vedam Design traces back to its inception in 2007, founded by a visionary leader, Akshay Jain with a passion for solving the complex design and engineering challenges of the maritime sector. Armed with a solid educational foundation from IIT Madras and enriched by extensive experience as a Naval Architect working across shipyards in South Korea, China, and Europe, the founder embarked on a mission to establish Vedam Design as a beacon of innovation and expertise in the field.