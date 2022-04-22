Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

E-Next Mobility Drives Into Capital’s EV Auto Space

 E-Next Mobility deals in commercial and passenger electric three-wheeler vehicles from renowned Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio, to redefine how the world moves. 

E-Next Mobility Drives Into Capital’s EV Auto Space
E-Next Mobility drives into capital’s EV auto space

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 3:23 pm

With transition from fuel-based to electric autos gradually picking up pace, E-Next Mobility, an exclusive dealer for three-wheeler electric vehicles joins the future of sustainable transportation across  NCR.

The Delhi government’s Electric Vehicle policy is considered highly  progressive and is being praised all over the country, making Delhi the EV Capital of India.

 E-Next Mobility deals in commercial and passenger electric three-wheeler vehicles from renowned Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio, to redefine how the world moves. 

Related stories

Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy- One Of A Kind In Chandigarh

The Complete Guide To Buying Health Insurance At Different Stages Of Life

These come in two configurations - Piaggio Ape Electric Passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Launched in May 2021, and now with 6 state-of-the-art facilities, E-Next Mobility commands the largest dealer network for Piaggio Electric Vehicles in Delhi NCR. These e-vehicles are environmentally friendly and emit zero emissions and have significantly low running costs. 

Nitin Gupta, Business Head, E-Next Mobility, said, “It is important to instill confidence in the minds of consumers to move from an area of uncertainty to multi-dimensional certainty of e-vehicles. Moreover, it is crucial to convey that EVs are rugged, price-efficient, and perform as well as conventional vehicles."

 E-next mobility with it’s largest dealer network for Piaggio electric vehicles across entire NCR with six showrooms in the region.  

 With the consistent and committed efforts of the  government, electric vehicles are poised to emerge as one of the leading automobile markets in the world. As the market is thriving and consumer preference shifts from conventional to electric vehicles, numerous automobile companies have stepped in to drive the growth of the market and launch electric vehicles. In the latest turn of events in Delhi, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 permits for women applicants have been issued as a part of the Delhi government's initiative towards making the city an electric vehicle (EV) capital.

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Electric Vehicle NCR EV E-Next Mobility
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court