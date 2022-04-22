E-Next Mobility drives into capital’s EV auto space

With transition from fuel-based to electric autos gradually picking up pace, E-Next Mobility, an exclusive dealer for three-wheeler electric vehicles joins the future of sustainable transportation across NCR.

The Delhi government’s Electric Vehicle policy is considered highly progressive and is being praised all over the country, making Delhi the EV Capital of India.

E-Next Mobility deals in commercial and passenger electric three-wheeler vehicles from renowned Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio, to redefine how the world moves.

These come in two configurations - Piaggio Ape Electric Passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Launched in May 2021, and now with 6 state-of-the-art facilities, E-Next Mobility commands the largest dealer network for Piaggio Electric Vehicles in Delhi NCR. These e-vehicles are environmentally friendly and emit zero emissions and have significantly low running costs.

Nitin Gupta, Business Head, E-Next Mobility, said, “It is important to instill confidence in the minds of consumers to move from an area of uncertainty to multi-dimensional certainty of e-vehicles. Moreover, it is crucial to convey that EVs are rugged, price-efficient, and perform as well as conventional vehicles."

With the consistent and committed efforts of the government, electric vehicles are poised to emerge as one of the leading automobile markets in the world. As the market is thriving and consumer preference shifts from conventional to electric vehicles, numerous automobile companies have stepped in to drive the growth of the market and launch electric vehicles. In the latest turn of events in Delhi, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 permits for women applicants have been issued as a part of the Delhi government's initiative towards making the city an electric vehicle (EV) capital.