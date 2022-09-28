Dr. TaraSweta Arya Fights For The Welfare Of Women

Dr.Tarasweta Arya says no women should suffer because of impotency. IVF specialist, MBBS and a Post graduate Shweta Ji has a firm hold on this statement as well. She had helped more than 500 women under such circumstances with a positive outcome. She says she wants to be the voice for such women and shall do this work on priority all her life. Also, a social activist, she has helped a lot of women in the locality by offering free health care check-ups and free medicines support. She also states that helping people is in her nature and has been passed to her by her father's teachings. "It makes me happy" she added. She has already capped more than 63 medical camps and help centes. Due to her strong activist nature and connection to the ground level, the ruling party of Bihar, JDU offered her the post of State Secretary of General Wing and also Mahila mantri Of Mahila Vikas Manch (NGO). She strongly supports women empowerment and says that women should make themselves strong enough to withstand the pressures of current society. She also states that poverty should be delt with and that education should be brought to everyone who deserves it. She aims to make us and our nation a better place.Dr.Tarasweta Arya says no women should suffer because of impotency. IVF specialist, MBBS and a Post graduate Shweta Ji has a firm hold on this statement as well. She had helped more than 500 women under such circumstances with a positive outcome. She says she wants to be the voice for such women and shall do this work on priority all her life. Also, a social activist, she has helped a lot of women in the locality by offering free health care check-ups and free medicines support. She also states that helping people is in her nature and has been passed to her by her father's teachings. "It makes me happy" she added. She has already capped more than 63 medical camps and help centes. Due to her strong activist nature and connection to the ground level, the ruling party of Bihar, JDU offered her the post of State Secretary of General Wing and also Mahila mantri Of Mahila Vikas Manch (NGO). She strongly supports women empowerment and says that women should make themselves strong enough to withstand the pressures of current society. She also states that poverty should be delt with and that education should be brought to everyone who deserves it. She aims to make us and our nation a better place.