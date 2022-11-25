Dogecoin Might Be Dominant Now But Dogeliens And Baby Dogecoin Are Hot On Its Tail

The meme coin sector within the crypto industry is becoming more competitive than usual and Dogecoin (DOGE) now has more meme coins it needs to look out for. Although it has been dominating the other meme coins for a while, Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE) and Dogeliens (DOGET) have started to shake the market. From these two, Dogeliens (DOGET) seems to be very promising and it already has a lot of people talking within the crypto market.

Dogeliens (DOGET): The Meme Coin Chasing Perfection

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme coin that was built to provide users with the best meme coin and crypto experience. Meme coins are a big part of the crypto market and Dogeliens (DOGE) ticks all the boxes that make the best meme coins popular. Dogeliens (DOGET) is keeping the dog-themed meme coin wheel rolling and it is really big on charity work. There will be weekly giveaways to charities which will be decided by members of the community through voting.

Dogeliens (DOGET) also puts its community first and this voting system will also be used by the community to decide on improvements that will be made. There is also a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game for users to enjoy and Dogeliens (DOGET) has incorporated Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into its ecosystem and these will be used within the game. Dogeliens (DOGET) has been carefully crafted to meet all meme coin user needs and it has something for everyone.

A Surprising Top Meme Coin Contender – Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE) is another meme coin with an impressive record in the market. It was created in 2021 by huge fans of the meme coin king, Dogecoin (DOGE), and its mascot has the goal of making its father, Dogecoin (DOGE), proud. Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE) runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) but it is also compatible with the Ethereum blockchain and it has very low transaction fees. It is also one of the fastest meme coins.

Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE) was built with a hyper-deflationary token model where tokens are burned at regular intervals. This creates scarcity and an increase in price over time. Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE) has shown that it is a strong contender and it is one meme coin that his dad and all other meme coins in the crypto market should keep their eyes on.

The Unopposed Meme Coin King – Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the biggest meme coin in the crypto market and it has remained mostly unchallenged. It is also the oldest. It was created in 2013 as a joke and it was based on a Shiba Inu meme that was popular during its creation. Dogecoin (DOGE) was born from a fork in the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain and it shares a lot of similarities to Litecoin (LTC).

The most important of these is the Scrypt hashing algorithm which gives it its speed and low transaction fees. The popularity Dogecoin (DOGE) has enjoyed in the crypto market can be largely attributed to the attention it received from Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. Because of this, it has an amazing year in 2021, rising in value by over 3000x. It also received endorsements from other celebrities and has been riding that wave since.

