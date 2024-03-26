III. Building a Strong Financial Foundation

A. Emergency fund importance

Setting up an emergency fund is not as much of a hectic process as it may sound. To begin with building an emergency fund, you can start small, and realistic. It is a cushion to help you with many uncertainties, like career gaps, and sickness, and save you from going into debt. You can aim to accumulate an amount equal to 3-6 months of living expenses, as it would be enough of a security cushion for an individual.

Tip: Keep this amount in an easily accessible bank account, so that it is readily available at the time of emergency of any kind.

