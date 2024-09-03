Onam Boat Race 2024: History And Cultural Importance Of Vallam Kali

Held on the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, this is one of the most famous boat races in Kerala. It features chundan vallams (snake boats) and attracts thousands of spectators, including tourists. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race got its name from an event during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's visit in 1952. Captivated by the sight of the grand snake boats, Nehru jumped onto one of them, disregarding his security detail. Later that year, he donated a silver trophy shaped like a snake boat to commemorate his experience. The race was eventually named in his honor as the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.