The power of fashion extends beyond self-expression. It fosters a sense of community and belonging. Shared fashion selections are more than just wardrobe choices, they help women discover the bond they all share as a result of their common experiences. They establish solidarity among the group and a means to discuss ideas and express grievances collectively. Thus, this has ensured the empowerment of collective voices like the "Me Too" movement where people across the communities wore black and this indicated their strength to fight against sexual assault and harassment. It can accordingly provide an effective impulse for social development. Sustainable fashion movements use clothing as a tool to advance knowledge about the condition of the planet and the ethical way of manufacturing.