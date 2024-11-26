Air Quality Improves In 97 Cities Under NCAP, Challenges Persist

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has brought significant improvements in air quality across India. According to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, 97 of the 130 cities targeted under the NCAP have shown better air quality since the baseline year of 2017-18. Among these, 55 cities recorded a more than 20% reduction in PM10 pollution levels. The programme, launched in January 2019, aims to cut PM10 pollution by up to 40% or achieve national air quality standards by 2025-26.
NCAP focuses on cities with poor air quality, addressing key sources of pollution such as vehicular emissions, road dust, and industrial pollution. Cities like Varanasi and Dhanbad stand out for their remarkable progress, achieving reductions in PM10 levels of 68% and 56%, respectively. These improvements are credited to targeted action plans tailored to local pollution sources and needs. Air Quality Improves in 97 Cities Under NCAP, But Challenges Remain
The programme's success has been supported by significant financial investments. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, Rs 11,211.13 crore was allocated under the 15th Finance Commission’s Air Quality Performance Grants. Additional resources from Central and state government initiatives like the Smart City Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission have further strengthened these efforts. This financial support has enabled the implementation of clean air measures such as mechanized street sweeping, expansion of green cover, and stricter monitoring of industrial emissions.
However, despite this progress, challenges persist, particularly in coal mining regions such as Jharkhand. Cities like Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur continue to struggle with high pollution levels despite receiving targeted funding of Rs 279.44 crore under NCAP. Pollution from coal mining operations remains a major hurdle. To address this, the government has implemented measures such as constructing greenbelt-protected coal transport roads, using mechanized systems for coal handling, and installing continuous air quality monitoring stations.
Additional efforts include the use of fog cannons to reduce dust levels, stricter regulatory oversight, and weekly air quality bulletins to increase public awareness. While these measures have helped, Minister Yadav emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations and more active public participation to achieve sustainable improvements.
NCAP has shown that with focused strategies and adequate funding, significant progress can be made in improving air quality. However, the programme also highlights the complexities of tackling pollution in regions with unique challenges, such as mining hubs. Collaboration among governments, industries, and communities will be crucial for maintaining and expanding these gains.
While the journey toward cleaner air is far from over, the progress achieved under NCAP is a positive step forward. Sustained efforts and innovative solutions will be vital to achieving the programme's ambitious goals and ensuring a healthier environment for all.
