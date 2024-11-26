Air Quality Improves In 97 Cities Under NCAP, Challenges Persist

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has brought significant improvements in air quality across India. According to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, 97 of the 130 cities targeted under the NCAP have shown better air quality since the baseline year of 2017-18. Among these, 55 cities recorded a more than 20% reduction in PM10 pollution levels. The programme, launched in January 2019, aims to cut PM10 pollution by up to 40% or achieve national air quality standards by 2025-26.